Trump calls on global allies to secure Strait of Hormuz as shipping slows

Highlights:

Trump called on countries dependent on Gulf oil to help secure the Strait of Hormuz.

Commercial shipping through the waterway has slowed after recent attacks in the region.

Several vessels have reportedly been damaged since tensions with Iran escalated.

Few US allies have committed naval forces despite requests from Washington.

Oil prices remain elevated amid concerns about supply disruptions.

President Donald Trump has called on countries that rely heavily on energy shipments from the Persian Gulf to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, warning that the United States will remember which nations step forward as tensions in the region disrupt global shipping.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump said the responsibility for protecting the key maritime route should not fall solely on the United States. The narrow waterway is one of the world’s most important energy transit corridors, carrying a significant share of global oil shipments.

“I’m demanding that these countries come in and protect their own territory,” Trump said. “It’s the place from which they get their energy, and they should come and help us protect it.”

Trump argued that many countries benefit more from the passage than the United States does. He specifically pointed to China, saying Beijing relies far more heavily on crude oil transported through the strait.

According to Trump, roughly 90 percent of China’s crude oil imports move through the Strait of Hormuz, while the United States relies on the route for only a small share of its energy supply.

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Trump comments follow attacks linked to conflict with Iran

Trump’s remarks come after rising tensions involving Iran have disrupted maritime traffic in the region. The situation escalated after military actions involving the United States and Israel last month, increasing the risk to commercial shipping.

Since the conflict intensified, several commercial vessels traveling through the Strait of Hormuz have reportedly been damaged in attacks. Shipping companies have slowed or altered routes as a precaution, leading to a significant decline in maritime traffic through the waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz is widely considered one of the most important chokepoints in global energy trade. Roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas shipments pass through the narrow passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

The disruption has already had an impact on energy markets. On Monday, US benchmark crude traded close to $100 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude remained above $100 as markets reacted to potential supply risks.

Trump seeks allied support but few commitments announced

Despite Trump’s call for international support, few US allies have publicly committed to sending naval forces to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to reports, the United States Navy has also declined frequent requests from commercial shipping companies to escort vessels through the waterway. Officials cited the high risk of attacks as a major concern.

Some governments have already indicated they will not participate in maritime escort operations in the near term.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Japan currently has no plans to deploy naval vessels to escort ships in the Middle East. Meanwhile, Australia’s transport minister Catherine King stated that Australia would not send ships to the region.

In New Zealand, finance minister Nicola Willis said the government had not received any request to join an operation in the strait.

Trump said the United States is currently in discussions with about seven countries regarding possible support, though he declined to identify them.

“Whether we get support or not,” Trump said, “I can say this—we will remember.”

Trump also criticizes NATO allies over security burden

During his comments, Trump also criticized members of NATO, suggesting that allies benefiting from US military protection should contribute more to maintaining security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump has repeatedly argued that the United States carries a disproportionate share of global security responsibilities. His latest remarks extend that criticism to maritime security in the Gulf region.

Meanwhile, European governments are exploring options to restore safe shipping routes through the strait.

Officials within the European Union are expected to discuss whether to expand the bloc’s maritime security mission known as Operation Aspides. Any expansion would require approval from all EU member states.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said ensuring access to the Strait of Hormuz is essential for global trade and energy markets, and discussions are ongoing about how European countries might contribute to maintaining safe passage.