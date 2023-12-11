India’s union home minister Amit Shah participates in Parmarth Niketan’s Ganga Aarti

India’s union home minister and member of parliament, Amit Shah, was warmly welcomed, along with his accompanying delegation on Saturday (9) at Parmarth Niketan Ashram, in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, better known as the yoga capital of the world.

This visit followed his participation in the Global Investors Summit held in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, which was inaugurated by the prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, on Friday (8), a press release by Parmarth Niketan Ashram said.



Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan, extended a warm welcome to Amit Shah, marked by the traditional blowing of conch shells and the chanting of sacred mantras by Parmarth Niketan’s Rishikumars. Later, Shah participated in the renowned Parmarth Ganga Aarti ceremony at sunset.



The Ganga Aarti ceremony witnessed the presence of various dignitaries including the chief minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, led by Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Pujya Baba Ramdev, Pujya Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, and other revered saints from the Rishikesh/Haridwar region, alongside devotees from India and around the world.

Before the Aarti ceremony, a Vishwa Shanti Havan offering dedicated to world peace was conducted on the banks of the holy Ganga River, involving all dignitaries. The concluding moments of the Ganga Aarti featured the national anthem accompanied by chants of Bharat Mata Ki Jai!

Pujya Swami presented Shah with Parmarth Niketan’s distinctive eco-friendly gifts—the sacred Rudraksha sapling and a divine cardamom garland.

These symbolic offerings, chosen for their sustainable nature and deep spiritual and cultural significance, emphasise the importance of honouring nature, culture, and ancient traditions.

Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati expressed his pride in welcoming Shah to Parmarth Niketan and the sacred land of Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand.

He emphasised Uttarakhand’s significance, calling it not only India’s Switzerland but also a global spiritual hub that channels energy and guidance to countless individuals worldwide.

He commended Shah for his exemplary leadership and dedication in driving progress and prosperity in the nation.

Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati also extended a warm welcome to Shah and all the esteemed guests at the banks of the Ganga.

Praising Shah, she said he is a “wonderful confluence of security, order and faith of India.” Saraswati also lauded the minister’s efforts in bolstering the nation’s security measures and likened him to a modern Hanuman, safeguarding India’s culture.

Additionally, she credited Modi and Shah for their historic and distinctive contributions to the country.