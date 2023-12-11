‘The Apprentice’ winner Harpreet Kaur on keeping in touch with Lord Alan Sugar

Harpreet Kaur, who runs her own desert parlour business called Oh So Yum, has spoken about what it is really like working with Lord Sugar once the hit BBC One boardroom series The Apprentice came to an end.

For those not in the know, the 31-year-old landed a whopping £250,000 investment and was able to put the money towards opening a third branch.

However, just a year into her partnership with Lord Alan Sugar, the pair parted ways.

In a statement, Harpreet, Originally from West Yorkshire, said the decision was “mutual”.

And now, opening up about how much contact she has with the business tycoon, Kaur told a publication, “Well, we don’t WhatsApp on the weekend but, you know, we have still got each other’s numbers. If I needed him, I am pretty sure he would be happy for me to message him.”

She further added, “I am in touch with his team on sort of a weekly basis, you know, to kind of wrap things up. I have heard from him since the split, everything is amicable, it was a mutual decision,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, the BBC recently confirmed the return of The Apprentice early next year with new contestants.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!