Indian YouTuber Beerbiceps’s channels hacked, renamed “Tesla” by cyberattackers

By: vibhuti

Date:

Ranveer Allahbadia is one of India's most successful content creators. (Photo credit: @beerbiceps)

Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known for his YouTube channel Beer Biceps, fell victim to a major cyberattack on Wednesday (25) night. His YouTube channels, including Beer Biceps, were hacked and renamed “Tesla” by the attackers.

The incident follows closely after the recent hacking of India’s Supreme Court YouTube channel, raising concerns about rising cyber threats. The hackers renamed Beer Biceps as “@Elon.trump.tesla_live2024” and his personal channel as “@Tesla.event.trump_2024.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Allahbadia (@beerbiceps)

In addition to renaming the channels, the hackers deleted all of Ranveer’s interviews and podcasts from both platforms. These videos were replaced with older streams from events featuring Elon Musk and Donald Trump, shifting the channels’ entire content structure.

Both of Ranveer’s main YouTube channels have since been deleted, and anyone trying to access them is now greeted with the message, “This page isn’t available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else.”

Ranveer, who initially stated he was in Singapore but later clarified he was in Mumbai, reacted to the hacking incident on Instagram (@beerbiceps). He shared a lighthearted post showing a picture of vegan burgers with the caption, “Celebrating my two main channels being hacked with my favorite food. Vegan burgers.

beerbiceps screenshot
A story shared by Youtuber after his account was hacked. (Photo credit: @beerbiceps)

Death of BeerBiceps met with Death of diet.” In another post, Ranveer shared a selfie wearing an eye mask and posed the question, “Is this the end of my YouTube career? Was nice knowing you all.”

Ranveer Allahbadia is one of India’s most successful content creators. He began his YouTube journey at the age of 22 with Beer Biceps, focusing on fitness, self-improvement, and motivational content. Over the years, he expanded his digital presence, launching a total of seven YouTube channels, amassing nearly 12 million subscribers across them. His interviews with various influential figures and his entrepreneurial insights have built a loyal following, positioning him as a key figure in India’s creator economy.

Despite the setback, Ranveer’s positive approach and sense of humor in addressing the issue have reassured his fans that this may only be a temporary hiccup in his career.

Previous article
