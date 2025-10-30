Indian-origin truck driver held after $7 million cocaine seizure at Canada-US border

Highlights:

77 kilograms of cocaine worth $7 million seized at the Coutts border crossing in Alberta.

Accused: Surj Singh Salaria, 28, Indian-origin truck driver from Calgary.

Bail denied due to serious cocaine trafficking allegations and flight risk concerns.

Seizure part of wider crackdown on cross-border cocaine smuggling through commercial trucking.

Linked to ongoing law enforcement operations, including Project Pelican.

Earlier seizures in Project Pelican: 479 kg of cocaine worth $47.9 million.

Previous case this year: Calgary driver Arshdeep Singh charged over 108 kg cocaine haul worth over $10 million.

Increased surveillance on trucking routes between Canada and the US due to rising cocaine trafficking.

A 28-year-old truck driver of Indian origin, Surj Singh Salaria, has been ordered to remain in custody after Canadian border officials intercepted 77 kilograms of cocaine valued at approximately $7 million at the Coutts border crossing between Alberta and Montana. Authorities described the seizure as one of the largest recent drug interceptions in the province. The Alberta Court of Justice denied bail, citing serious concerns tied to international drug trafficking activities and potential flight risk.

Cocaine seizure leads to custody order at Canada-US border

According to Canadian officials, the cocaine seizure occurred on September 25 when Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers conducted a detailed inspection of Salaria’s commercial truck at the Coutts crossing. The cocaine was allegedly found hidden inside the cab of the truck, prompting immediate arrest and further investigation. Authorities said the value of the cocaine makes this seizure one of the most significant narcotics cases reported in Alberta this year.

Salaria faces three federal charges: importation of a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and attempted export of prohibited goods. He appeared before the Alberta Court of Justice on October 27, where Crown prosecutors opposed bail and highlighted the alleged cross-border nature of the cocaine trafficking operation. Defense counsel sought conditional release and noted willingness for supervision, but the court denied the request.

Cocaine trafficking case tied to broader smuggling investigations

Law enforcement officials noted that the cocaine seizure aligns with wider cross-border drug trafficking investigations. Over recent months, authorities in Canada and the United States have increased oversight of commercial trucking routes because of growing evidence that organized criminal groups are using freight transport to move cocaine and other narcotics between the two countries.

This latest cocaine case follows multiple earlier seizures linked to Project Pelican, a joint operation involving the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Peel Police, CBSA, and the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Between February and May 2025, officials intercepted 479 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated $47.9 million in separate incidents at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor and the Blue Water Bridge in Sarnia. Seven of the nine suspects arrested in those cocaine trafficking cases were men of Indian origin, many working as truck drivers or logistics operators in the Greater Toronto Area.

Authorities said those findings demonstrate a pattern where commercial trucking routes are increasingly being used to transport cocaine into and out of Canada. In another case earlier this year, Calgary-based truck driver Arshdeep Singh was charged after police discovered 108 kilograms of cocaine valued at more than $10 million inside a transport vehicle.

Cocaine enforcement focus intensifies across freight corridors

Officials in Canada and the United States continue to monitor freight corridors closely as they respond to what they describe as an escalation in cocaine smuggling attempts through commercial trucking networks. Authorities emphasized that cross-border highways and border checkpoints remain high-priority monitoring areas, given the traffic volume and the scale of drug movements seen in recent investigations.

Crown prosecutors explained that the allegations against Salaria fall within this broader enforcement landscape. Based on the reported circumstances and the scale of the cocaine involved, officials argued that release would present a risk of evasion or continued involvement in international trafficking networks.

The court agreed with that assessment and ruled that Salaria remain in custody until his next procedural appearance, scheduled for November 24.

Cocaine case highlights continued vigilance at border

Law enforcement agencies have publicly stated that they remain committed to dismantling organized cocaine trafficking pipelines. Officials have pointed to increasing cooperation between federal and cross-border agencies as a key component in addressing drug smuggling networks.

As the case against Salaria progresses, authorities said they will continue monitoring trucking operations associated with high-risk trade corridors. The ongoing seizure activity, including the recent $7 million cocaine haul, suggests that truck-based smuggling remains a central method for transporting cocaine between the United States and Canada.

This case reinforces law enforcement efforts to deter the movement of cocaine through commercial freight and ensure accountability for those alleged to be involved in international drug distribution.