Indian-origin businessman Darshan Sahsi shot dead in targeted attack in Canada

Highlights:

Darshan Sahsi, 68, Indian-origin businessman, shot dead outside his Abbotsford, British Columbia home.

Founder and president of textile recycling firm Canam International.

Police report confirms targeted shooting, not random violence.

Darshan Sahsi found inside vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds; died on the spot.

Suspected shooter believed to have waited near the residence before firing.

Silver Toyota Corolla seen in surveillance, police seeking public help to trace vehicle.

Social media post allegedly linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility.

Post accuses Darshan Sahsi of refusing extortion demand; claims revenge motive.

Law enforcement working with Indian authorities to verify gang connection.

Indian-origin businessman Darshan Sahsi, a 68-year-old entrepreneur and president of the textile recycling company Canam International, was shot dead outside his home in Abbotsford, British Columbia. The incident has been described by Canadian authorities as a targeted killing, prompting an extensive investigation involving the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and cooperation with law enforcement agencies in India. Police believe Darshan Sahsi was specifically targeted and have ruled out random violence.

Officers from the Abbotsford Police Department responded to reports of gunfire on Ridgeview Drive on Monday. They located Darshan Sahsi inside his vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite immediate intervention by first responders, Darshan Sahsi died at the scene. Police confirmed that no other individuals were injured. The nature of the shooting, the method, and the circumstances indicate advance planning.

Police Say Darshan Sahsi Was Targeted

Authorities identified Darshan Sahsi shortly after taking over the investigation and confirmed that the killing was not accidental. According to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, early evidence indicates that the shooter may have been positioned across the street from Darshan Sahsi’s residence before opening fire. This reinforces the assessment that the attack was calculated.

IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Freda Fong said, “Early indications suggest this was a targeted incident and no one else was injured as a result of the shooting. Investigators are working diligently to determine the motive and the circumstances surrounding the shooting.”

Police have released surveillance footage showing a silver Toyota Corolla believed to be connected to the suspect. Authorities are requesting dash-cam footage and public assistance to identify the driver or individuals linked to the vehicle. Investigators have urged residents in the area to come forward with any information that may assist in the case.

Social Media Post Claims Responsibility for Darshan Sahsi Killing

The investigation into the killing of Darshan Sahsi expanded after a social media post surfaced claiming responsibility. The post was allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, a known criminal network operating in both India and Canada. The individual purportedly behind the post, identified in reports as Goldy Dhillon, accused Darshan Sahsi of involvement in the drug trade and claimed that the gang had demanded extortion money. According to the post, when Darshan Sahsi refused to pay and blocked the gang’s phone number, the group carried out a revenge attack. Canadian authorities have not verified the authenticity of the post, but the possible connection to organized crime has become a central part of the investigation.

Law enforcement officials in Canada have stated that they are collaborating with Indian authorities to determine whether the killing of Darshan Sahsi is connected to wider transnational criminal activities. The possibility that the attack was linked to an international gang network underscores concerns about the increasing influence of overseas criminal groups with origins in India.

Business Legacy of Darshan Sahsi

Darshan Sahsi was originally from Punjab and moved to Canada, where he built Canam International, a textile recycling company. Over the years, Darshan Sahsi established a reputation as a committed entrepreneur focused on developing environmentally conscious recycling systems. He served as president of the firm and remained active in business operations.

Members of the Indo-Canadian community have expressed shock at his death. Darshan Sahsi was regarded as a respected business figure who contributed to local economic activity and community engagement. Associates described him as hardworking and dedicated to the textile recycling industry. His killing has raised concerns among business leaders and residents within the region.

Investigation into Darshan Sahsi Killing Ongoing

Authorities continue to investigate the motives behind the killing of Darshan Sahsi. While officers have acknowledged the possibility of criminal gang involvement, they have not confirmed any direct links. IHIT continues to encourage anyone with information related to Darshan Sahsi’s death, the suspect or the vehicle seen leaving the area to contact investigators.

The killing of Darshan Sahsi has amplified concerns about the presence and expansion of Indian-based organized crime networks operating overseas. As the investigation develops, authorities are expected to provide further details. Police have reiterated that identifying the individuals responsible for the murder of Darshan Sahsi remains a top priority.