Trump says Modi is ‘tough as hell’ but criticizes India’s trade policies

Highlights:

Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “tough as hell” and “the nicest-looking guy.”

Despite his praise, Trump criticized India’s high tariffs and restricted market access.

He announced plans for a new India-US trade deal during the 2025 APEC Summit in South Korea.

Trump claimed credit for preventing an "India-Pak nuclear war," a claim India has denied.

The US has accused India of imposing “unfair reciprocal tariffs” of up to 50 percent on American goods.

India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said talks are ongoing but insisted no deal will harm small farmers.

Reports suggest potential tariff reductions by the US in exchange for India scaling back Russian oil imports.

In a speech that blended admiration with criticism, former US president Trump described Indian prime minister Narendra Modi as “tough as hell” while attacking India’s trade tariffs and market restrictions. Speaking at the 2025 APEC Summit in South Korea, Trump’s remarks reignited discussions on his unpredictable diplomatic approach and his emphasis on transactional trade policies.

Trump Praises Modi While Criticizing India’s Trade Barriers

During his address, Trump said, “I’m doing a trade deal with India, and I have great respect and love for Prime Minister Modi. We have a great relationship.” He praised Modi as “the nicest-looking guy” and “tough as hell,” but his tone shifted quickly as he accused India of maintaining high tariffs and restrictive market practices.

The comments reflected Trump’s characteristic diplomatic style—combining personal admiration for world leaders with sharp economic criticism. Under his leadership, Washington often pressed India to open its markets, particularly in the agriculture and dairy sectors, which remain tightly controlled by domestic policy.

Analysts noted that Trump’s remarks were consistent with his history of using praise to build leverage in trade talks. His public compliments were often followed by policy demands aimed at securing better terms for American exporters.

Trump and the Ongoing Trade Dispute

Despite the positive tone toward Modi, Trump’s speech underscored that serious trade differences persist between the United States and India. His team has repeatedly accused India of imposing “unfair reciprocal tariffs”—some reportedly reaching 50 percent—on US products. The administration has also demanded greater access for American agricultural goods, including dairy and genetically modified crops.

Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal confirmed that discussions are ongoing and emphasized the need for a “fair and equitable” outcome. He reiterated that India “will not accept any deal that could negatively impact the livelihoods of crores of small farmers.”

Trump’s criticisms extended to India’s import of discounted Russian oil, which Washington views as undercutting Western sanctions. However, India has maintained that its decisions are driven by energy security and national interest.

The unresolved issues have delayed the announcement of a final trade agreement, even as both sides continue to frame negotiations as constructive.

Trump’s Claim About India-Pakistan Ceasefire

In a statement that drew renewed attention, Trump once again claimed credit for mediating an India-Pakistan ceasefire. “These are two nuclear nations… and they were really going at it. So, I called Prime Minister Modi and said, ‘We can’t make a trade deal with you… We can’t. You’re starting a war with Pakistan,’” Trump said during the APEC event.

He added, “Prime Minister Modi is the nicest-looking guy (but) he is tough as hell. But after literally two days, they (India and Pakistan) called me up and said, ‘We understand.’ And they stopped fighting.”

The Indian government has repeatedly denied this version of events, clarifying that Pakistan, not India, requested the May 10 ceasefire. Despite India’s official rejection, Trump has continued to reference the incident as an example of his diplomatic influence.

Trump’s Trade Vision and Power Diplomacy

Trump presented his ongoing talks with India as part of a larger trade vision, positioning himself as a negotiator capable of achieving major economic wins. He stated that a forthcoming India-US trade deal would reflect the strength of his relationship with Modi, although experts argue that his approach remains largely transactional.

Reports suggest that the proposed agreement could involve the US reducing tariffs to around 16 percent, while India may scale back imports of Russian oil. However, India has remained cautious about opening its domestic markets to US agricultural and biotech products, particularly genetically modified soymeal and corn.

Observers believe Trump’s strategy reflects his broader diplomatic pattern—combining personal flattery with economic pressure. His praise of Modi appears designed to create goodwill while using trade negotiations to advance American commercial interests.

Trump’s Transactional Diplomacy Continues

The 2025 APEC Summit speech reinforced how Trump’s diplomacy often blurs the line between personal relationships and policy leverage. His remarks about Modi showed how expressions of friendship coexist with demands for trade concessions.

Under Trump, US foreign policy has frequently followed a model of transactional diplomacy, where political warmth is paired with strategic bargaining. By commending Modi’s leadership while challenging India’s trade barriers, Trump once again demonstrated this formula—praising allies publicly while pressing them privately to act in US interests.

For India, the challenge remains balancing economic sovereignty with global partnerships. For Trump, the equation continues to center on deals that can be presented as victories for American industry and jobs.

As negotiations move forward, the mixed message from Trump—part admiration, part pressure—illustrates how his personal diplomacy and trade strategy remain tightly intertwined.