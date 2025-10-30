Governor DeSantis orders end to H-1B visas at Florida universities

Highlights:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis instructs public universities to stop hiring through H-1B Visas

Governor says jobs should go to Florida residents and American workers first

Direct order issued to the Florida Board of Governors to block H-1B Visas in state universities

DeSantis states reliance on foreign workers through H-1B Visas reflects poorly on university recruiting

Federal government regulates H-1B Visas, raising questions about state authority to restrict their use

Universities are exempt from annual federal H-1B Visas caps and traditionally use the program to hire specialized academics and researchers

Legal experts say it is unclear whether a governor can limit federally controlled H-1B Visas

DHS ends automatic work permit extensions at the same time, impacting many skilled immigrants

Policy change particularly affects Indian professionals and H-4 dependents in the U.S.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed state universities to stop hiring employees under H-1B Visas. The governor said Florida residents and U.S. citizens should receive priority for public university jobs. The action has raised questions about whether a state leader can restrict a federal visa program managed at the national level.

The announcement was made on Wednesday during a press conference. DeSantis said public universities should not rely on foreign workers when qualified talent should be available within the state. He linked the order to his broader view that public institutions must support local labor first.

“If there are things that the universities need that they somehow can’t find in Florida, to me, of all employees, they are the ones that would be most responsible for why they can’t find what they need,” DeSantis said. “I am directing today the Florida board of governors to pull the plug on the use of these H-1B visas in our universities. We can do it with our residents in Florida or with Americans. And if we can’t do it, then we really need to look deeply at what’s going on with this situation,” he added.

Experts note that the federal government controls H-1B Visas, and states do not typically determine visa policy. The order could face administrative or legal challenges if universities determine they cannot comply without violating federal hiring rules.

H-1B Visas and University Hiring

H-1B Visas are used by employers to hire highly skilled foreign workers in fields such as technology, research, medicine, and education. The program is regulated by the U.S. Department of Labor and the Department of Homeland Security. Federal law sets rules for how H-1B Visas are issued and monitored.

Universities hold a unique position in the H-1B Visas system. They are exempt from the visa cap that applies to private employers. That exemption allows academic institutions to hire internationally trained faculty, researchers, and specialists throughout the year. Federal policy recognizes that many university positions require advanced expertise that is not always available locally.

Research institutions often rely on global academic networks. Many international faculty members and researchers come to the United States through H-1B Visas to work in engineering, science, medicine, and other technical areas. Analysts say limiting university access to H-1B Visas could affect recruitment in those specialized fields.

Questions About State Authority Over H-1B Visas

Legal analysts have pointed out uncertainty regarding whether a state governor can restrict hiring under federally authorized H-1B Visas. Federal immigration law governs visa categories, including rules for how universities hire foreign workers. The governor’s directive may require legal review if implementation conflicts with federal authority.

Universities have not issued detailed responses to the announcement. Guidance from the Florida Board of Governors also has not been released. Without implementation details, it is unclear how public universities will adjust hiring practices or whether they will challenge the directive.

Immigration experts say the effort may be symbolic, signaling a political stance on workforce priorities. DeSantis has often argued that public institutions should prioritize local workers and reduce reliance on foreign employment programs. Supporters describe the order as a workforce protection measure. Critics say restricting H-1B Visas could weaken academic competitiveness and reduce research capacity.

Other Federal Changes Affecting Foreign Workers

The directive arrives as federal employment policies for non-citizens shift. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has ended automatic renewal of Employment Authorization Documents. The previous policy allowed eligible foreign workers to continue employment for up to 540 days while renewal applications were pending. Under the new rule, workers whose authorization expires before renewal approval must stop working immediately.

This change is expected to affect many professionals, including Indian employees and H-4 dependents who rely on temporary work permission while waiting for permanent residency processing. The update may create employment gaps for individuals stuck in long government review queues.

Combined with the Florida directive on H-1B Visas, the shift highlights a tightening environment for foreign employment pathways in the United States. Analysts say universities and skilled immigrants may face more uncertainty as hiring rules and work authorization procedures change.

Impact of H-1B Visas Restriction in Florida Higher Education

The future effect of the order on Florida’s university system remains uncertain. Public universities in the United States often depend on H-1B Visas to recruit faculty with specialized training and research expertise. Limiting access to international hiring may affect academic programs, lab research, and student instruction in advanced fields.

The governor’s directive emphasizes local hiring priorities. Federal visa rules emphasize meeting specialized labor needs. The interaction between the two positions is now at the center of a statewide higher education debate. The implementation steps and potential legal issues will determine how the rule functions in practice.

For now, the order makes clear that the administration wants Florida universities to shift away from H-1B Visas and rely on domestic applicants. The outcome for university staffing, research projects, and international recruitment will become clearer as institutions respond and legal questions are addressed.