Canada signals progress with India as trade strategy ahifts amid U.S. tensions

Canada reports “progress” in strengthening ties with India as part of its broader Indo-Pacific engagement strategy.

U.S. President Donald Trump suspended trade talks with Canada, claiming “egregious behavior” after an Ontario anti-tariff advertisement; Prime Minister Mark Carney later issued an apology.

Canada finalized a free trade agreement with Indonesia and continues trade discussions with the Philippines and Thailand.

Prime Minister Carney noted improved diplomatic signals with China, referring to a "turning point" in relations.

Canada’s foreign minister Anita Anand met India’s external affairs minister S. Jaishankar last month, outlining cooperation plans on trade, energy, and critical minerals.

The shift reflects Canada’s long-term strategy to lower reliance on the United States and diversify global partnerships.

Canada is emphasizing renewed engagement with India and other Asia-Pacific nations as Prime Minister Mark Carney works to diversify the country’s economic and diplomatic relationships. The shift comes during a period of strained relations with the United States, a longtime economic partner, following a public dispute over tariffs and trade policy.

Carney said Canada is making “progress” with India and moving ahead with regional partnerships designed to support long-term economic resilience. The approach aligns with Ottawa’s goal of reducing dependence on U.S. markets and building stronger global networks after Washington paused trade talks with Ottawa.

U.S. President Donald Trump halted trade negotiations with Canada, accusing the country of “egregious behavior” after the province of Ontario released an advertisement criticizing U.S. tariffs. Carney later apologized for the ad in an effort to ease diplomatic tensions, but the episode underscored the fragility of the trade relationship.

Speaking after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea, Carney noted that Canada has already secured a free trade agreement with Indonesia and continues discussions with the Philippines and Thailand. He also cited a “turning point” in relations with China, signaling a broader reorientation toward Asia.

Canada Strengthens India Engagement Through Diplomacy and Trade Dialogue

Carney pointed directly to India as a key partner in Canada’s current foreign policy and economic strategy. While he did not hold a direct meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the summit, Carney emphasized ongoing diplomatic contact.

“Progress which we have been making with India… So I didn’t meet directly with Prime Minister Modi here, but the foreign minister and other ministers have been meeting with India,” he said.

The focus on India follows Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand’s recent trip to New Delhi. During the visit, Anand met with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and set out a plan to enhance cooperation in trade, energy, and critical minerals. The initiative aims to stabilize relations following tension triggered by the 2023 killing of a Sikh separatist in Canada, which had strained diplomatic ties.

Ottawa is positioning India as a central partner in its wider Indo-Pacific strategy. Critical minerals, renewable energy, and supply chain diversification are expected to play significant roles in cooperation between the two countries. As Canada seeks to shift more economic activity toward Asian markets, India’s role as a fast-growing economy and strategic power makes the relationship an important one.

Canada Pursues Asia-Pacific Diversification Strategy to Reduce U.S. Dependence

Carney stressed the long-term nature of Canada’s diversification plans. The country is taking steps to reinforce domestic economic capacity while reducing vulnerability to political or trade disruptions from major partners.

“It can’t happen overnight, but we’re moving very fast,” Carney said, noting that the diversification strategy will not replace the U.S. relationship but instead create additional pathways for economic growth and resilience.

The recently completed trade deal with Indonesia marks a milestone in Canada’s Asia-Pacific outreach. Negotiations with Thailand and the Philippines reflect an expansive diplomatic and trade agenda. At the same time, improved dialogue with China may offer opportunities to stabilize one of Canada’s more complex international relationships, particularly in the areas of trade and investment.

The broader goal reflects a clear strategic direction: to reduce the risks associated with heavy reliance on a single trading partner. As the U.S. election cycle and trade outlook continue to shift, Canada sees benefit in cultivating new ties and reinforcing existing ones across the Asia-Pacific.

Canada’s Policy Shift Reflects Changing Global Landscape

Canada’s current diplomatic efforts highlight a global realignment as economies respond to evolving trade pressures, geopolitical tension, and supply chain vulnerabilities. With the U.S. adopting a more protectionist posture, Canada is seeking alternate mechanisms to secure economic growth and national stability.

India’s growing global influence, democratic governance model, and expanding economic potential make it a logical partner for Canada’s pivot. Alongside Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines, India represents a critical segment of Canada’s efforts to deepen Asia-Pacific engagement.

Carney’s comments reflect a deliberate policy approach grounded in long-term planning rather than short-term political response. While the U.S. remains a key ally, Canada is preparing for a future defined by diversified markets and broader international cooperation.