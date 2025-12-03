Indian forces rescue pregnant woman as Sri Lanka flood death toll reaches 390

Highlights:

Sri Lanka flood death toll rises to 390, with over 350 people still missing

Nine-month pregnant woman rescued from flood-hit Puttalam by India’s NDRF

5.5 tonnes of flood relief supplies air-dropped by Indian Air Force

Over 15,000 homes destroyed and 200+ roads inaccessible after floods

Nearly 1.4 million people affected across 25 districts

Multiple countries pledge flood assistance, including the US, China, Japan, and Pakistan

Sri Lanka is facing one of its most severe flood disasters in recent years as Cyclone Ditwah continues to trigger widespread flooding, landslides, and infrastructure damage across the island. The official death toll from the flood has reached 390, while more than 350 people remain missing, according to government agencies. The scale of the flood disaster has prompted one of the largest international response efforts Sri Lanka has seen in years.

Entire districts remain submerged under floodwaters. Roads, bridges, rail corridors, and power transmission systems have been heavily damaged. Flood conditions have also disrupted access to clean drinking water in several areas, raising concerns over secondary health emergencies.

Flood Rescue Operation by India in Sri Lanka

India launched immediate flood rescue operations after the extent of the damage became clear. Under its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief mission, Operation Sagar Bandhu, New Delhi deployed personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with Indian Air Force (IAF) aviation units and Indian Navy maritime resources.

The flood rescue teams have been coordinating closely with Sri Lankan authorities and the military to reach flood-isolated communities across multiple districts. High-risk flood evacuations, medical transfers, and relief supply drops are ongoing despite difficult weather and damaged terrain.

Flood Rescue of Pregnant Woman in Puttalam

One of the most critical flood rescue missions involved the evacuation of a nine-month pregnant woman from the severely flooded Puttalam district. The area had become inaccessible due to rising floodwaters and damaged roads.

The Indian High Commission confirmed the successful flood evacuation, stating:

“A 9 month pregnant woman in Puttalam was safely evacuated and given medical care by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team.”

The woman was transferred to medical facilities after the flood rescue. In addition to this operation, NDRF teams distributed essential flood relief supplies, including food packages, to nearly 800 stranded residents in Puttalam and surrounding flood-affected communities.

Flood Air Operations by Indian Air Force

Flood rescue operations were significantly expanded through Indian Air Force aerial deployment. IAF helicopters conducted air drops of more than 5.5 tonnes of critical flood relief supplies over some of the worst-hit zones where ground access was impossible.

In Aranayake, helicopter crews were forced to deliver relief materials using hover-position drops due to unsafe flood terrain that prevented landing. In a separate flood evacuation near Ganthuna, four critically injured survivors were winched from a remote flood zone and transported to Rivisanda for emergency medical treatment.

Flood logistics support also arrived by sea. The Indian Navy’s INS Sukanya delivered additional flood relief material to Trincomalee, from where the Sri Lanka Air Force airlifted supplies into flood-affected zones in the Eastern Province.

Sri Lanka Flood Damage Assessment Shows Massive Loss

According to a preliminary flood damage assessment conducted by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the scale of destruction caused by the flood disaster is extensive:

More than 15,000 homes destroyed

Over 200 roads remain inaccessible

Several bridges collapsed

Severe damage to rail infrastructure

Major disruption to the national power grid

Widespread loss of clean water access

Flooded districts continue to report water shortages, forcing residents to depend on emergency flood relief distribution for basic survival needs.

Government Confirms 1.4 Million Affected by Flood

Sri Lanka’s Disaster Management Centre reported that nearly 1.4 million people from more than 382,000 families across 25 districts have been directly impacted by the floods and related landslides.

The scale of the flood displacement has overwhelmed temporary shelters, and emergency camps are operating beyond capacity in several districts.

President Addresses Nation on Flood Recovery

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, addressing the nation on November 30, acknowledged the scale of the flood crisis and warned that the country faces a long recovery process. He also stated that the government expects strong international financial support for flood reconstruction.

Government agencies have begun coordinating with the World Bank to conduct a full flood damage and economic impact assessment. Officials indicated that the assessment is expected to be completed within two weeks, after which long-term flood recovery plans will be developed.

International Support Expands for Sri Lanka Flood Relief

In addition to India’s large-scale flood assistance, several countries have pledged financial, technical, and logistic support for Sri Lanka’s flood response. These include:

Pakistan, which has deployed military personnel and relief materials

China

Japan

Australia

New Zealand

United States

The international response is focused on emergency flood relief now, followed by long-term infrastructure rebuilding once floodwaters recede.

Flood Crisis Continues as Rescue Operations Intensify

Despite continuous rescue efforts, vast areas of Sri Lanka remain flooded. Rescue teams continue to face unstable terrain, landslide threats, blocked access routes, and persistent rainfall. Authorities warn that additional flood-related casualties cannot be ruled out as search operations continue for hundreds of missing persons.

Emergency officials are urging residents in low-lying flood zones to comply with evacuation orders and avoid traveling through submerged roadways.