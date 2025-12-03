Florida candidate James Fishback targets H-1B visas, says program favors Indian nationals

Highlights:

He criticizes Donald Trump for supporting high-skilled visas despite backing his presidency.

Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback has triggered a national political debate after publicly vowing to abolish the federal H-1B visa program and remove all H-1B visa holders from Florida’s state workforce if elected governor. The 30-year-old investor and first-time political candidate launched his campaign last week and immediately positioned immigration and foreign labor as central issues in the Florida governor’s race.

Fishback argues that the H-1B visa program, which allows US companies to hire foreign skilled workers, “blocks job opportunities for American workers.” He also claims that the program disproportionately benefits Indian nationals, who currently receive the majority of all H-1B visas issued each year.

His campaign messaging in Florida has focused heavily on what he describes as the economic impact of foreign skilled labor on young Americans trying to enter the workforce, especially in technology and accounting.

Florida and the H-1B Visa Program: Fishback’s Core Campaign Issue

In interviews and social media posts, Fishback has consistently framed the H-1B visa program as harmful to American workers and particularly damaging to young Floridians seeking entry-level employment. His remarks have drawn immediate attention from business leaders, immigration advocates, and political opponents across Florida.

Speaking to CNN, Fishback criticized what he described as the practice of “importing cheap labor from India and China,” calling it “preposterous” and asserting that American workers are capable of filling those positions without relying on foreign labor.

During the same interview, Fishback was asked why he frequently singles out Indian nationals, especially given that Indian Americans make up less than 1 percent of Florida’s total population. He responded that his position is based on visa allocation figures rather than ethnicity. He said Indian nationals receive approximately 77 percent of all H-1B visas. “I don’t hate immigrants, but I love our own people,” he said. He also stated that immigrants, including those who later gain citizenship, should not be included in what he calls the American dream.

Florida State Workforce and Fishback’s Proposed Enforcement Plan

Fishback has gone beyond rhetoric and outlined specific actions he says he will take if elected governor of Florida. He has pledged to fire every H-1B visa holder currently working in Florida state agencies. He has also promised to sever state contracts with companies that employ foreign skilled workers instead of Florida residents.

In a post on X, Fishback vowed to “incentivize companies to hire Americans again.” He also warned of “massive fines” for companies that continue to use H-1B labor while doing business with the Florida state government.

Although the H-1B program is controlled at the federal level, Fishback has stated that Florida can still use state-level authority to pressure companies that depend on the program. His proposals include canceling state contracts and applying financial penalties against firms that continue to employ H-1B visa holders in Florida.

Florida Political Battle: Fishback Targets Republican Rival

Fishback has also turned his criticism toward his Republican rival in the Florida governor’s race, Byron Donalds. He has labeled Donalds “H-1Byron” and accused him of siding with corporate donors who benefit financially from hiring foreign workers.

Immigration and workforce restrictions have become the core of Fishback’s Florida campaign strategy. His platform centers on reducing the role of foreign labor in Florida’s economy, even though immigration policy is largely determined at the federal level.

His campaign branding emphasizes strict border control, workforce protection for Florida residents, and a broad reduction in legal immigration.

Florida and Trump: Support Mixed With Criticism

While Fishback has previously supported Donald Trump and backed his presidency, he has been critical of Trump’s support for high-skilled visa programs such as the H-1B. Fishback continues to praise Trump’s broader immigration policies but has said those policies did not go far enough in restricting legal immigration.

Fishback now openly calls for a full moratorium on legal immigration into the United States. He contrasts current immigration patterns with those of earlier generations, including his own family’s history. Fishback has referenced his mother’s arrival from Colombia, arguing that the immigration system today is fundamentally different from the one that existed decades ago.

Florida Business and Immigrant Communities React

Fishback’s immigration platform has drawn nationwide attention, particularly from Florida’s technology sector, business community, and immigrant populations. Critics argue that Florida’s economy depends heavily on skilled foreign labor, especially in technology, finance, health care, and engineering.

Supporters, however, view Fishback’s stance as a direct challenge to corporate hiring practices and globalization. They argue that his proposals represent a broader effort to prioritize Florida workers over foreign labor.

Fishback founded the investment firm Azoria in 2023 and dropped out of Georgetown University at age 21 to start a hedge fund. He has positioned himself in the Florida race as a young conservative outsider with financial industry experience and a hardline stance on immigration.

Florida Governor’s Race and the Broader National Impact

As the Florida governor’s race continues to develop, Fishback’s immigration platform is expected to remain one of the most controversial topics in the campaign. While the H-1B visa program is overseen by the federal government, Fishback’s proposed use of state authority could lead to legal challenges if implemented.

His campaign has already reshaped the conversation around foreign labor in Florida by placing workforce nationalism, state contracts, and immigration limits at the center of the election debate.

With Florida serving as one of the most closely watched political battlegrounds in the country, Fishback’s hardline position on H-1B visas is likely to influence national discussions on immigration, labor policy, and the role of foreign workers in the US economy.