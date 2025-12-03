Rubio credits Trump for role in ending ‘very dangerous’ India-Pakistan conflict

Highlights:

Rubio praised Trump’s clarity in foreign policy decision-making.

Said Trump brokered several high-risk peace agreements.

Rubio cited the India–Pakistan conflict as a key example.

Trump repeated his claims of resolving multiple global conflicts. - Advertisement -

The White House confirmed a planned Rwanda–Congo peace agreement signing.

Rubio said Trump’s approach to foreign policy is based on a direct and measurable standard focused on national security and economic strength.

“If it is, he’s (Trump) for it. If it doesn’t, he’s against it. And that sort of clarity is transformational,” he said.

Rubio added that Trump’s actions went beyond standard diplomacy and included efforts to defuse some of the world’s most dangerous conflicts.

“Not to mention all the other peace deals, very dangerous ones like India and Pakistan or Cambodia and Thailand, and so on… Mr President, I think you deserve tremendous credit for the transformational aspect of our foreign policy,” Rubio said.

Rubio’s statements place the India–Pakistan confrontation among the most serious security situations Trump is credited with influencing.

Rubio and Trump at the White House Cabinet Meeting

The remarks came as Trump addressed his Cabinet and again outlined his record on conflict resolution. Trump repeated his view that his administration has already resolved multiple wars and should receive global recognition for those efforts.

“We ended eight wars… But we’re going to do one more, I think, I hope,” Trump said, referring to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Trump has repeatedly asserted that within the first eight to nine months of his second term, his administration helped resolve conflicts involving:

India and Pakistan

Thailand and Cambodia

Armenia and Azerbaijan

Kosovo and Serbia

Israel and Iran

Egypt and Ethiopia

Rwanda and Congo

Trump has also claimed responsibility for progress related to the Israel–Hamas conflict.

Rubio and the India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Rubio’s reference to India and Pakistan comes after months of public statements by Trump about his role in defusing the crisis between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after what he described as a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim over 60 times that he “helped settle” tensions between the two countries.

India, however, has consistently denied any third-party involvement in the de-escalation.

Background to the India-Pakistan Conflict

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation followed the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians.

After four days of cross-border drone and missile strikes, India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict. While Trump publicly described the ceasefire as a result of U.S. mediation, Indian officials have maintained that the agreement was bilateral.

Rubio’s remarks represent one of the clearest endorsements from the current administration of Trump’s role in the outcome.

Rubio on Global Peace Deals Beyond South Asia

In addition to the India–Pakistan situation, Rubio pointed to other examples of what he described as high-risk diplomatic successes. He included Cambodia and Thailand among the cases where Trump allegedly helped ease tensions.

Rubio framed these efforts as part of a broader foreign policy shift away from long-term military entanglements toward direct pressure for negotiated outcomes.

Rubio and the Rwanda–Congo Agreement

Trump has also claimed that his administration successfully mediated the Rwanda–Congo conflict. That claim was reinforced this week by the White House.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Trump will host Congolese President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo and Rwandan President Paul Kagame for the signing of what she called a “historic peace and economic agreement.”

The signing is expected to take place at the White House.

Rubio Calls Trump’s Strategy “Transformational”

Rubio’s comments signal strong alignment between his department and Trump’s broader foreign policy objectives as the administration continues to position conflict resolution as a defining achievement.

Rubio emphasized that Trump’s decisions are driven by a simple operational test focused on U.S. interests.

“If it is, he’s (Trump) for it. If it doesn’t, he’s against it. And that sort of clarity is transformational,” he said.

Rubio also reiterated that Trump’s willingness to engage directly in complex conflicts distinguishes the current approach from previous administrations.

Rubio, Trump, and the Nobel Peace Prize Claim

During the same meeting, Trump again suggested that his conflict resolution record justified multiple Nobel Peace Prizes.

“We ended eight wars… But we’re going to do one more, I think, I hope,” Trump said.

The Nobel Prize claim has become a repeated talking point as Trump highlights his foreign policy record ahead of future diplomatic engagements.

Rubio’s Central Role in Defending Trump’s Record

Rubio’s public endorsement places him as one of the most prominent voices defending Trump’s foreign policy legacy and ongoing diplomatic strategy. By repeatedly citing India and Pakistan alongside other major international flashpoints, Rubio has framed Trump’s approach as one focused on immediate security outcomes over long-term ideological commitments.

As tensions continue in multiple global regions, Rubio’s remarks reinforce the administration’s message that conflict de-escalation and negotiated agreements remain central goals of U.S. foreign policy.