Indian man tricks male friend into sex reassignment surgery to get married

A 20-year-old man has claimed that he was forced for a sex reassignment operation in a hospital in India’s Uttar Pradesh state. He claimed that he was sedated and deceptively made to undergo a sex reassignment process by the alleged and also was asked to marry. but the hospital has denied such claims and said that he did that on his own will.

The alleged victim said that a person named Omprakash used to molest him and then took him to a local hospital on June 3, where he went through sex reassignment surgery. When he woke up the next morning, he found his genitals were cut off.

“When I woke up, Omprakash told me that I am a woman now and that he would take me to Lucknow to marry me. He threatened to kill my father if I resisted,” the man said, adding that the doctors and staff at the hospital were colluding with Omprakash.

Based on the statement received, the victim’s father lodged the complaint and the person named Omprakash, the alleged was arrested by police. This incident has sparked a protest by the Bharatiya Kisan Union in Uttar Pradesh’s city of Muzaffarnagar. However, members of the union staged a protest outside the hospital, alleging there was laxity in the police investigation.

Farmer leader Shyam Pal accused doctors at the hospital of illegal organ trading. He claimed that a large racket was involved in removing and selling vital organs at high prices. Pal also demanded that the government order the hospital to pay $2,39,334 in compensation to the man and his family.

Ramashish Singh, Circle Officer of Khatauli Police Station in Muzaffarnagar, said there was a case where a person had undergone sex change surgery. The family alleged that he was misled by another person into having the surgery. A protest was held to demand a fair investigation, and the allegations are being considered with further investigation underway.

However, hospital authorities denied the man’s claim that he was deceptively operated on. Chief Medical Superintendent Kirti Goswami stated that the man had been visiting the hospital for two months to see Dr. Raza Farooqui, a plastic surgeon. The man identified as a woman and wanted a sex reassignment surgery.

Dr. Farooqui referred the man to two psychiatrists to assess his mental condition, which is required by law before such surgery. The operation was performed only after the psychiatrists confirmed he was mentally fit.

The man was admitted on June 4, and the surgery was done on June 6. Goswami emphasized that all procedures were legal and supervised by Dr. Farooqui. The hospital also had a video of the man before the operation, discussing his desire to change his gender.