Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal advocates for immigration reform and American dreams
Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal advocates for immigration reform and American dreams

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 04: Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) joins fellow Democratic members of the House of Representatives speak during a rally to voice their opposition to President Joe Biden's new policy on asylum outside the U.S. Capitol on June 04, 2024 in Washington, DC. Biden signed the election year executive actions on Tuesday that will temporarily close most of the U.S.-Mexico border to migrants seeking asylum when crossings surge. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal is advocating for immigration reform in the United States to support the American dreams of immigrants. Jayapal, the first South Asian-American woman ever elected to the House of Representatives, shared her journey from India to the US at 16, highlighting the challenges she faced in navigating the complex immigration system.

“As an immigrant I have been fortunate enough to live the American Dream. But it wasn’t easy to get to the point that I am at, talking to you today as a US Representative here. For 17 years I navigated a complex immigration system and an alphabet soup of visas before I finally was able to become a US citizen,” said Jayapal.

“Today that process is even more difficult, sometimes impossible for too many people. And I knew that I wanted to work to fight alongside other immigrants and to deliver the American Dream for others. Between my time on the outside and now inside Congress as the ranking member of the Immigration Subcommittee, I have fought to give back to immigrant communities and ensure that their rights are always protected,” she added.

Jayapal, a member of the Democratic Party representing Washington’s 7th congressional district, arrived in the US with $5,000 from her parents, intended to support her American dream.

“They made the ultimate sacrifice of living on a different continent than their child,” Jayapal said, emphasizing her parents’ belief in her potential and the opportunities America could offer. It took her 17 years to become a US citizen.

Reflecting on her journey, Jayapal highlighted the struggles many immigrants face today, calling for reforms to make the process more accessible.

“More than two decades after I gained my citizenship, I speak to you as the first South Asian American woman ever elected to the House of Representatives, as one of only two dozen naturalized citizens to serve in the United States Congress,” she added.

As the ranking member of the Immigration Subcommittee, Jayapal has been a staunch advocate for immigrant rights, promoting policies to improve Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) health, protect civil liberties, and create a humane immigration system.

“I am always going to work to help all those who want to achieve the American dream, the possibility of doing that, just like I had,” said Jayapal.

