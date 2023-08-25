20.1 C
London
Friday, August 25, 2023
Subscribe
HomeHealthInactivity during childhood can lead to cardiac disease in young adults: Study
Health

Inactivity during childhood can lead to cardiac disease in young adults: Study

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

‘Gadar 2’ becomes first film to be screened at new Parliament Building in India

Actor Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer action-drama film Gadar...
Business

Former Reckitt CEO seeks to support promising start-ups in India

A LONDON-BASED firm founded by former Reckitt Benckiser CEO...
Sports

Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag duo advance to quarters in World Championships

HS Prannoy of India demonstrated remarkable composure, securing his...
ATHLETICS

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Paris Olympics

OLYMPIC champion Neeraj Chopra needed just one big throw...
Headline Story

Chandrayaan-3 moon rover begins lunar exploration

THE moon rover of India’s Chandrayaan-3 exited the spacecraft...

Extended periods of inactivity during childhood might be setting the stage for potential heart attacks and strokes in the future, a study presented at ESC Congress 2023 said.

The study revealed that even among individuals with normal weight and blood pressure, the accumulation of sedentary time from childhood to early adulthood exhibited a connection to cardiac damage.

“All those hours of screen time in young people add up to a heavier heart, which we know from studies in adults raises the likelihood of heart attack and stroke,” said study author Dr Andrew Agbaje of the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio, Finland.

“Children and teenagers need to move more to protect their long-term health.”

Conducted as a component of the Children of the 1990s project, this marked the first study to delve into the correlation between sedentary time among young individuals, tracked through smartwatches, and the potential onset of heart disease later in life.

The project stands as one of the largest cohorts, initiating lifestyle evaluations from birth and commencing in 1990/1991.

Children aged 11 used an activity tracker-equipped smartwatch for seven days. This happened once again at age 15 and once more at age 24.

At 17 and 24 years of age, the weight of the left ventricle of the heart was measured by echocardiogram, a form of ultrasound examination, and expressed as grammes per cubic metre of height (g/m2.7).

After adjusting for variables that could affect the relationship, such as age, sex, blood pressure, body fat, smoking, physical activity, and socioeconomic status, the researchers examined the relationship between sedentary time between the ages of 11 and 24 and heart measurements between the ages of 17 and 24.

From 11 to 24 years of age, every additional minute spent sitting was linked to a 0.004 g/m2.7 rise in left ventricular mass between 17 and 24 years of age. This translates to a daily rise of 0.7 g/m2.7 or a 3-gramme increase in left ventricular mass between echocardiogram measurements at the average height gain when multiplied by the additional 169 minutes of inactivity.

A similar rise in left ventricular mass (1 g/m2.7) during a seven-year period was linked to a two-fold greater risk of heart disease, stroke, and mortality in adults, according to a prior study.

Dr Agbaje said, “Children were sedentary for more than six hours a day and this increased by nearly three hours a day by the time they reached young adulthood.

Our study indicates that the accumulation of inactive time is related to heart damage regardless of body weight and blood pressure.

Parents should encourage children and teenagers to move more by taking them out for a walk and limiting time spent on social media and video games. As Martin Luther King Jr. once said, ‘If you can’t fly, run. If you can’t run, walk. If you can’t walk, crawl. But by all means, keep moving.’”

(ANI)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Global osteoarthritis cases to reach one billion by 2050: Study

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

‘Gadar 2’ becomes first film to be screened at new Parliament Building in India

Entertainment 0
Actor Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer action-drama film Gadar...

Former Reckitt CEO seeks to support promising start-ups in India

Business 0
A LONDON-BASED firm founded by former Reckitt Benckiser CEO...

Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag duo advance to quarters in World Championships

Sports 0
HS Prannoy of India demonstrated remarkable composure, securing his...

Popular

‘Gadar 2’ becomes first film to be screened at new Parliament Building in India

Entertainment 0
Actor Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer action-drama film Gadar...

Former Reckitt CEO seeks to support promising start-ups in India

Business 0
A LONDON-BASED firm founded by former Reckitt Benckiser CEO...

Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag duo advance to quarters in World Championships

Sports 0
HS Prannoy of India demonstrated remarkable composure, securing his...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc