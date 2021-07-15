Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin starrer Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful films we have seen in Bollywood. On Thursday, the film completed 10 years of its release.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was a super hit at the box office and also won multiple awards including two National Awards for Best Choreography and Best Audiography.

In the past few years, there have been multiple reports about a sequel to the film, and recently while talking to Times Of India, Hrithik Roshan opened up about it.

He said, “The potential for a sequel is always there. It definitely can be done, be it in 5 years or 15 years, that doesn’t matter. In fact, that would be really cool! But I don’t think Zoya is the kind who would want to make it, just because people want it. She has to stumble upon an instinctive, inspired thought about the sequel that would then fuel her mind to take those steps into building it into a script.”

“I think that is something that’s providence, if it happens, it happens. The potential does exist as the film is about life and friends — some very interesting things could happen. The more time we spend away from these characters… them coming back after years, it would be interesting to revisit their journeys,” he added.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the cast and crew came together for a video titled ZNMD Table Read in which they spoke about the film.