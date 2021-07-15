Hina Khan is one of the biggest names in the television industry, and now, she is trying to make a mark in Bollywood as well. Last year, she made her big screen debut with the film Hacked, and now, her next release Lines is all set to premiere on Voot Select.

A few days ago, Voot Select had announced The Voot Select Film Fest in which they will be premiering many interesting films and one of them is Lines.

On Thursday, Hina took to Twitter to announce the premiere date of Lines. She tweeted, “Presenting LINES on @VootSelect on 29th of July. So honoured that LINES is a part of Voot select film festival and like the poster launch (in Cannes) LINES is releasing in India with the line up of some amazing films featuring stunning actors and directors.”

The first look poster of Lines was unveiled at Cannes Film Festival in 2019, and fans of Hina have been eagerly waiting to watch the film.

Meanwhile, Hina is also enjoying on the success of her song Baarish Ban Jaana which has received 200 million plus views on YouTube. She tweeted about it, “#BaarishBanJaana hits 200 million+ views on YouTube! Thank you everyone for making this track most memorable for me! Also, setting new records each day, trending on most platforms & radio channels! This Baarish season agar #BaarishBanJaana nahi suna toh Kya kiya! @VYRLOriginals.”