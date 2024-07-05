Not all Indian-Americans in California support the Hindutva ideology of Modi: reports

The overseas wing of India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March, organized car rallies and prayer gatherings across California in support of prime minister Narendra Modi’s reelection bid. Many of these groups celebrated Modi’s third electoral victory earlier this year.

However, not all Indian Americans in California share the same enthusiasm. For many, concerns arise from Modi’s anti-Muslim rhetoric and authoritarian policies, overshadowing the electoral outcome. As an Indian Muslim, the BJP’s loss of a parliamentary majority in recent elections offers a glimmer of hope.

Reports of alleged Indian government involvement in two assassination attempts on North American soil this year, alongside accounts of relatives of U.S.-based critics facing detainment and persecution in India, have heightened apprehension among Indian Americans who oppose Hindutva, or Hindu nationalism.

With opposition forces in India gaining momentum in resisting Modi’s administration, there is a growing sense of responsibility among California’s Indian community. Given the deep political, economic, cultural, and familial ties between India and California, these elections hold significance both locally and globally.

Indian Americans shoulder a unique responsibility to educate neighbors and lawmakers about these developments and to prevent contentious Indian political issues from influencing California.

Among these concerns is Modi’s adherence to Hindutva ideology. Originating in the 20th century and inspired by European fascism, Hindutva advocates for establishing a Hindu-centric nation where other religions, particularly Islam and Christianity, face suppression.

In pursuit of this ideology, the Modi government has been accused of demolishing mosques and churches, detaining opposition figures and journalists, and introducing laws that restrict interfaith marriages and religious attire.

Recent incidents, such as a contentious protest in Anaheim two years ago against Modi’s citizenship law, underscore the divide among Californian supporters and detractors of Hindutva.

Earlier this year, California-based Hindutva groups gathered to celebrate Modi’s inauguration of the Ram Temple in India near San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge. While portrayed as celebratory, the temple’s construction on the site of a demolished mosque in 1992, amid deadly riots, remains a point of contention. This event was organized by groups like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America, linked to the original Indian counterpart responsible for the mosque’s destruction and subsequent violence.

Furthermore, certain California Hindutva groups have campaigned to remove references to caste oppression from state school curricula, echoing efforts in India to downplay caste issues.

In another instance, these groups opposed California State Senator Aisha Wahab’s efforts to include caste as a protected category in civil rights laws, leading to threats against her.

It is crucial to clarify the distinction between Hinduism as a religion and Hindutva as a political ideology promoting supremacy. Educating Californians about the nuances of these issues is essential, particularly in countering misinformation and fostering dialogue on tolerance and pluralism, principles integral to both American and Indian values.