Heeseung to depart Enhypen and begin solo career under Belift Lab

Heeseung will leave the K-pop group Enhypen to pursue a solo career, according to a statement released by the group’s agency Belift Lab. The company shared the announcement on social media and confirmed that Heeseung will continue working under the label while preparing for his solo debut.

The agency said the decision was reached after extensive discussions between the members regarding their future plans. These conversations focused on each member’s musical direction, including Heeseung’s interest in developing his individual work as an artist.

Belift Lab stated that Heeseung will remain with the company while focusing on releasing solo music. The 24-year-old singer, who is the oldest member of Enhypen, is currently working on a solo album as he begins the next phase of his career.

The agency explained that the discussions helped clarify the direction that Heeseung wanted to take musically. As a result, the company agreed to support his move into solo activities while the group continues its work.

Heeseung transition leads Enhypen to continue as six-member group

With Heeseung leaving the lineup, Enhypen will continue its activities as a six-member group. The remaining members are Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki.

Belift Lab confirmed that the group will continue releasing music and promoting together as six members. The agency did not indicate any pause in the group’s activities following Heeseung’s departure.

Enhypen first gained attention after forming through the survival show I-Land, a joint project between Hybe and CJ ENM. The program aired on the South Korean television channel Mnet and introduced the trainees who eventually became members of the group.

Since their debut, Enhypen have built an international fan base and achieved commercial success with multiple releases. Their most recent album, The Sin: Vanish, reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, reflecting the group’s strong global performance.

The group has continued to expand its international reach through music releases, tours, and online fan engagement. The lineup change marks a new stage for both Heeseung and Enhypen as they move forward separately in their respective directions.

Heeseung message to fans reflects on time with Enhypen

After the announcement about Heeseung leaving Enhypen was confirmed, the singer addressed fans through the group’s official Weverse community platform. In his message, Heeseung spoke about his experiences during his time in the group.

He described the past six years with Enhypen as filled with meaningful moments. Heeseung thanked the members and the group’s fan community, known as Engene, for supporting him throughout that period.

The singer explained that he had spent a long time discussing how he wanted to present his personal music. After those conversations, Heeseung decided to move forward with a solo career while continuing to support Enhypen and its members.

He also told fans that he hopes to return soon with new music as he prepares for the next stage of his career. The upcoming solo album will mark Heeseung’s first major project outside the group.

Heeseung begins next chapter with solo music plans

The transition marks a significant moment in Heeseung’s career. As one of Enhypen’s most recognizable members, Heeseung played a key role in the group’s development since its debut following I-Land.

Belift Lab confirmed that Heeseung will remain part of the company’s roster while preparing his solo album. The label did not announce a release date but said the singer is actively working on new material.

For fans and industry observers, Heeseung’s move represents a shift from group promotions to individual artistry. At the same time, Enhypen will continue its activities with six members while maintaining its international presence.

The announcement signals a new stage for both sides. Heeseung will focus on building his identity as a solo performer, while Enhypen moves ahead as a six-member group continuing its global music career.