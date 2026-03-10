Pankaj Kapur says son Shahid Kapoor built his Bollywood career ‘on his own feet’

Highlights:

Pankaj Kapur says his children attend auditions without revealing their family background

The veteran actor states Shahid Kapoor built his Bollywood career through his own efforts

Kapur recently appeared in Jab Khuli Kitaab alongside Dimple Kapadia

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in O Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj

Veteran Indian actor Pankaj Kapur has spoken about how his son Shahid Kapoor established his career in the Hindi film industry. According to Pankaj Kapur, Shahid Kapoor succeeded through his own work rather than relying on his father’s reputation in cinema.

In a recent interview with Times Now, Pankaj Kapur said that he encouraged all his children to approach acting opportunities independently. He explained that they normally attend auditions without mentioning their family connections.

The actor said he believes success and failure should come from personal effort. This approach, according to Pankaj Kapur, helps young actors understand their strengths and weaknesses early in their careers.

Speaking about this philosophy, he said: “If you win, you get the confidence of a winner, and if you lose, you understand that you made a mistake.”

Pankaj Kapur added that this mindset shaped how his children approached work in the entertainment industry.

How Pankaj Kapur encouraged independence in his children

During the interview, Pankaj Kapur explained that his children rarely mention that he is their father while seeking acting opportunities. Instead, they audition like other actors and let casting decisions depend entirely on their performance.

According to Pankaj Kapur, when they are selected for roles without using the family name, the achievement feels more meaningful. The veteran actor said this approach gives them confidence because the opportunity comes through their own work rather than a well-known surname.

This method reflects a wider discussion in the Indian film industry about nepotism and access to opportunities. While several actors come from film families, Pankaj Kapur said he preferred that his children experience the industry in the same way as newcomers.

By encouraging independence, Pankaj Kapur believes actors develop stronger professional confidence and responsibility for their choices.

Pankaj Kapur says Shahid Kapoor ‘stood on his own feet’

While discussing his son’s career, Pankaj Kapur said the same principle applied to Shahid Kapoor, who later became one of the leading actors in Hindi cinema.

Reflecting on his son’s progress in the industry, Pankaj Kapur said: “So was true about Shahid. He also stood on his own feet and made it completely on his own, wherever he is today.”

The actor emphasized that while he supported his son as a parent, Shahid Kapoor built his career through his own work and determination.

Shahid Kapoor, who is the son of Pankaj Kapur and actor Neliima Azeem, has previously addressed assumptions that his path in the film industry was easier because of his family background.

In an earlier interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shahid Kapoor said many people believed his career began with advantages linked to his father’s reputation. However, he pointed out that he spent most of his childhood living with his mother and did not grow up with Pankaj Kapur during his early years.

Pankaj Kapur, Shahid Kapoor, and a family connected to cinema

The personal history of Pankaj Kapur and his family has often been part of discussions about Shahid Kapoor’s background in cinema.

Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem were married between 1979 and 1984. After their separation, Pankaj Kapur married actor Supriya Pathak in 1988.

The couple later had two children together, Sanah Kapur and Ruhaan Kapoor. Sanah Kapur has also appeared in films and theater productions, continuing the family’s involvement in the performing arts.

Despite these connections, Pankaj Kapur maintains that each of his children has been encouraged to build a career based on their own effort rather than family influence.

Recent projects involving Pankaj Kapur and Shahid Kapoor

Both Pankaj Kapur and Shahid Kapoor have recently appeared in separate film projects.

Shahid Kapoor was most recently seen in O Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film was released in February and features a cast that includes Triptii Dimri, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Nana Patekar. The story draws inspiration from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Kapur recently appeared in Jab Khuli Kitaab, written and directed by Saurabh Shukla. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Aparshakti Khurana.

Released on ZEE5 on March 6, the film examines the emotional tensions within a long marriage after a hidden truth emerges, creating conflict between the couple.

Through his latest comments, Pankaj Kapur highlighted his belief that long-term success in the film industry comes from personal effort. Using Shahid Kapoor’s journey as an example, Pankaj Kapur said that building a career independently helps actors develop confidence and credibility within the industry.