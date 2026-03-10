Dakota Johnson strips almost naked in first Calvin Klein campaign for Spring 2026

Highlights:

Dakota Johnson leads her first campaign for Calvin Klein’s Spring 2026 collection

The campaign features Dakota Johnson in denim and underwear in scenes set at home

Dakota Johnson says the project highlights confidence, comfort and sensuality on one’s own terms

Actor Dakota Johnson appears in a new advertising campaign for Calvin Klein’s Spring 2026 collection, marking the first time Dakota Johnson has collaborated with the fashion brand. The campaign, released Monday (9 March), presents Dakota Johnson in a series of images highlighting denim and underwear pieces from the brand’s latest line.

Photographed and directed by Gordon von Steiner, the campaign places Dakota Johnson in relaxed domestic settings. The images focus on a minimal approach to styling and emphasize ease and comfort, which the brand says reflects the direction of the Spring collection.

The campaign introduces several items from the Spring 2026 line, including Ultralight and Icon Cotton Modal underwear, the Perfectly Fit Ultralight bra, Archive High Rise Slim jeans, Baggy jeans, and a relaxed trucker jacket.

Dakota Johnson models denim and underwear in Calvin Klein Spring campaign

- Advertisement -

The campaign features Dakota Johnson in a range of settings designed to resemble a quiet day at home. The photographs show Dakota Johnson reading, relaxing, and spending time alone indoors.

In one image, Dakota Johnson lounges poolside wearing a black bra while holding a book. Another photograph shows Dakota Johnson seated on a black piano wearing denim jeans without a top.

Other images capture Dakota Johnson reclining on a pool table wearing underwear, while another photograph shows Dakota Johnson wearing an oversized denim jacket without additional layers underneath.

The visual approach follows Calvin Klein’s long-established advertising style, which often focuses on simplicity, body confidence, and understated sensuality. According to the brand, the campaign aims to reinterpret its traditional aesthetic with a refined “less is more” approach.

a body-hugging fit. Dakota Johnson in the Archive High Rise Slim Jean. designed with a hint of stretch to hug every curve. pic.twitter.com/tm9sCcsJ7l — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) March 9, 2026

Dakota Johnson says Calvin Klein campaign reflects confidence and comfort

Speaking about the collaboration, Dakota Johnson said the campaign highlights the feeling of comfort and freedom associated with wearing the brand’s clothing.

“Calvin Klein jeans and underwear have a timeless quality that makes everything feel right the moment you put them on,” she said in a statement. “When a woman is alone at home working or reading or doing whatever, it can feel quite liberating and sensual.”

Dakota Johnson added that the campaign’s message focuses on women feeling confident and comfortable on their own terms.

“I love that this campaign celebrates being comfortable, free and sexy on your own terms. Sometimes, a woman just being is the sexiest thing.”

a new icon will be revealed. stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/S0JKS8umoq — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) March 9, 2026

Dakota Johnson career and fashion presence

Dakota Johnson is widely recognized for her role in the film Fifty Shades of Grey, which brought her international attention. Since then, Dakota Johnson has appeared in several films across drama, comedy, and independent cinema.

Outside of acting, Dakota Johnson has also built a reputation for distinctive red carpet appearances and fashion choices. As the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, Dakota Johnson has grown up around the film industry and public life.

In a previous interview with Vogue Germany, Dakota Johnson said confidence plays an important role in her approach to fashion.

“If I find a beautiful dress that I feel comfortable in, of course I want to wear it,” she said. “It’s fun to wear a sexy dress.”

With the Spring 2026 campaign, Dakota Johnson becomes the latest high-profile actor to front a Calvin Klein campaign. The images focus on simplicity, relaxed styling, and quiet confidence, continuing the brand’s long-running advertising approach while introducing pieces from its latest collection.