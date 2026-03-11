‘Ek Din’ trailer released: Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan lead a romantic drama built around a mystical fortune bell

Highlights:

The Ek Din trailer introduces a romantic story centered on a mystical “fortune bell.”

The film stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in the lead roles.

Ek Din is produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit.

The film is directed by Sunil Pandey and is scheduled for theatrical release on May 1, 2026.

The project reunites Aamir Khan and filmmaker Mansoor Khan after several past collaborations.

The trailer for Ek Din, the upcoming romantic drama starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan, has been released by Aamir Khan Productions. The preview offers audiences the first look at a film that centers on a simple yet emotional love story shaped by longing, innocence, and quiet affection.

The film introduces a narrative built around a mystical object known as the “fortune bell.” According to the legend referenced in the trailer, the bell has the power to grant the wish of true love. This belief forms the emotional core of the story and drives the relationship between the two central characters.

The trailer begins with a calm and warm setting that establishes the film’s tone. In one of the early moments, Junaid Khan’s character speaks about the legend of the bell while looking at Sai Pallavi’s character, Meera. The moment reflects his quiet hope that she might love him, even if it is only for a single day.

This idea becomes a key emotional thread that shapes the storyline of Ek Din.

Ek Din explores the dynamic between Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan’s characters

The trailer also highlights the contrast between the personalities of the two lead characters in Ek Din. Junaid Khan plays a shy and sincere young man whose reserved nature and vulnerability influence the tone of the story.

His character appears deeply sincere and emotionally open, yet hesitant to express his feelings directly.

In contrast, Sai Pallavi’s character Meera appears confident and composed. She carries herself with clarity and self-assurance, which creates a noticeable balance between the two personalities.

This difference in temperament shapes their interactions throughout the trailer. Their scenes together include moments of light conversation, playful exchanges, and quiet emotional pauses that suggest a developing connection. These interactions indicate that Ek Din focuses on subtle emotions rather than dramatic conflict.

The film appears to build its story through everyday moments between the characters, gradually revealing their feelings.

Ek Din aims to revisit the tone of classic Hindi romantic films

Early promotional material suggests that Ek Din is designed as a romantic drama that emphasizes storytelling built on emotion rather than spectacle. The trailer points to a narrative that relies on character relationships and personal moments rather than large-scale dramatic elements.

This approach reflects the tone associated with several classic Hindi romantic films that focused on personal relationships and emotional journeys.

Interest in the film has also grown following the release of the title track sung by Arijit Singh. The song has received a positive response from audiences and has contributed to the film’s promotional momentum. The track was filmed in the singer’s hometown and features a melody that reflects the film’s emotional themes.

The song’s reception has further increased anticipation for Ek Din, particularly among viewers who follow romantic dramas in Hindi cinema.

Ek Din marks a reunion of Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan

The film also brings together Aamir Khan and filmmaker Mansoor Khan, a creative partnership associated with several well-known Hindi films. Their past collaborations include Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na.

Their reunion for Ek Din has drawn attention from audiences familiar with their earlier work in romantic storytelling.

The film is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit. It represents a project that combines established creative voices with new performers in lead roles.

Another aspect attracting attention is that Ek Din marks Sai Pallavi’s Hindi film debut. Known for her performances in South Indian cinema, the actor enters the Hindi film industry with this project.

Her pairing with Junaid Khan introduces a fresh on-screen combination that forms the central focus of the film’s narrative.