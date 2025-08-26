Harry Styles spotted with Zoë Kravitz in Rome as dating rumours grow

Highlights:

Harry Styles was seen walking arm in arm with Zoë Kravitz in Rome on 24 August.

The sighting sparked dating speculation, but neither has commented.

Zoë Kravitz is promoting her new film Caught Stealing in Europe.

Harry Styles has kept a low profile since splitting from Taylor Russell in May 2024.

Harry Styles has once again become the subject of public attention after being seen walking arm in arm with actress Zoë Kravitz in Rome. The sighting, which took place on 24 August, quickly spread online and led to questions about whether the two stars are romantically involved.

While neither Harry Styles nor Zoë Kravitz has addressed the speculation, the timing of their appearance together has attracted notice. Kravitz is in Europe promoting her new film Caught Stealing with Austin Butler, while Styles has been maintaining a low profile since the end of his relationship with actress Taylor Russell in 2024.

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz seen together in Italy

A short video shared by a fan account showed Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz walking through the streets of Rome. In the clip, Kravitz, wearing a white dress, flats, and a cap, linked arms with Styles, who was dressed in a denim jacket and sunglasses. Kravitz held a coffee cup as they walked closely together.

The relaxed moment immediately prompted online discussion. Some fans suggested Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz may be in the early stages of a relationship, while others argued the pair could simply be friends spending time together.

Zoë Kravitz’s recent relationships

Kravitz has been in the public eye for her personal life as well as her career. She was previously engaged to actor Channing Tatum, with the pair ending their relationship in October 2024 after three years together. Despite the breakup, the two continue to work together through her directorial debut Blink Twice.

Earlier this month, Kravitz was linked with her Caught Stealing co-star Austin Butler after the two were spotted socialising in Paris following the film’s French premiere. Sources later clarified that the two are “just friends” and not romantically involved.

Kravitz was also married to actor Karl Glusman, with the marriage ending in divorce in 2021 after one year.

Harry Styles and his dating history

Harry Styles has long been a focus of public interest when it comes to his relationships. His most recent high-profile partner was actress Taylor Russell. Their relationship lasted less than a year and came to an end in May 2024.

Soon after, Harry Styles was seen at Glastonbury Festival in June, where he was filmed kissing producer Ella Kenny. Over the past year, he has also been casually linked with several women during his travels in Europe, though none of these connections developed into long-term relationships.

Before his time with Russell, Styles had been in several well-documented relationships, including with actress and director Olivia Wilde. The singer has consistently attracted media attention not only for his music but also for his personal life.

Harry Styles and his career focus

Although much of the current discussion centres on his private life, Harry Styles has kept a relatively low public profile in 2025. His last major film appearances were in Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman, both released in 2022. That same year, he released his third studio album Harry’s House, which went on to receive critical and commercial success.

Since then, Harry Styles has not announced any new film roles. Fans have been speculating about his next musical project, with many believing he may be writing or recording during his time in Europe. Styles himself has not provided any confirmation or updates.

Current projects for Zoë Kravitz

While Harry Styles remains private about his work, Zoë Kravitz is actively promoting Caught Stealing, a crime drama directed by Darren Aronofsky and co-starring Austin Butler. The film is scheduled for release on 29 August.

In addition to promoting the film, Kravitz has two more projects in development. She will star in How to Rob a Bank alongside Nicholas Hoult and Pete Davidson, and she is also working on Self-Portrait with Thomasin McKenzie.

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz remain silent on rumours

Despite the growing attention, neither Harry Styles nor Zoë Kravitz has made any public statement about their relationship status. For now, fans are left to speculate based on their appearance together in Rome.

As Harry Styles continues to spend time in Europe and Zoë Kravitz focuses on her film promotion, it remains to be seen whether their connection develops further or whether this is simply a friendship under public scrutiny.