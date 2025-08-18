Pakistani YouTuber arrested over promotion of gambling apps

Highlights:

YouTuber Ducky Bhai (Saad ur Rehman) arrested at Lahore airport for promoting illegal gambling apps.

Apps involved include Binomo, 1xBet, Bet 365, and B9 Game.

NCCIA obtained a two-day remand to continue investigation; detailed report due 19 August 2025.

FIR cites fraud, electronic forgery, spamming, and cheating under PECA 2016 and Pakistan Penal Code.

Preliminary findings suggest Ducky Bhai acted as a “country manager” for Binomo without official approval.

Pakistani YouTuber Ducky Bhai, real name Saad ur Rehman, was arrested on Sunday (17) morning at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore. Authorities said he was attempting to leave the country when the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) detained him. The agency alleges that Ducky Bhai promoted unregistered gambling and betting applications through his online channels.

The 27-year-old content creator was presented before a judicial magistrate, who granted a two-day physical remand and directed NCCIA to submit a detailed investigation report by Tuesday, 19 August 2025.

Why Ducky Bhai faces charges

The First Information Report (FIR) filed by NCCIA Lahore cites sections 13 (Electronic Forgery), 14 (Electronic Fraud), 25 (Spamming), and 26 (Spoofing) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016. In addition, sections 420 (Cheating) and 294-B (Offering prize in connection with trade) of the Pakistan Penal Code are included.

The FIR states that Ducky Bhai promoted several gambling platforms, including Binomo, 1xBet, Bet 365, and B9 Game, through his YouTube channel and social media accounts. Authorities said these promotions encouraged users to invest in apps that were not registered or authorized in Pakistan.

Investigators claimed many users lost money after being misled into believing they could earn quick returns. Binomo and other apps reportedly failed to provide promised profits. Officials described the schemes as a “fraudulent scheme.”

Evidence against Ducky Bhai

NCCIA said the investigation began on 13 June 2025 after a tip-off that social media influencers were promoting illegal betting apps. The agency’s complaint included 27 video links from Ducky Bhai’s channel, some of which have since been removed.

During his arrest, Rehman’s mobile phone was seized. Investigators said WhatsApp chats and payment records connected him to Binomo promotions. Preliminary findings suggested Ducky Bhai acted as a “country manager” for Binomo, allegedly receiving payments without proper approval from Pakistan’s State Bank or Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The agency stated that the promotions were not only misleading but also financially harmful for thousands of followers who trusted the influencer.

Court proceedings and legal representation

The Lahore court’s approval of a two-day physical remand allows NCCIA to continue gathering evidence. A detailed report is expected on 19 August 2025. Ducky Bhai was represented by well-known lawyer Zain Ali Qureshi during the hearing.

Earlier this year, Ducky Bhai faced legal scrutiny for reckless driving on a motorway and received protective bail from the Lahore High Court. If convicted under PECA and the Pakistan Penal Code, he could face significant financial penalties and prison terms.

Part of a wider crackdown on gambling app promotions

Authorities said the arrest of Ducky Bhai is part of Pakistan’s broader crackdown on illegal gambling and betting schemes promoted by social media influencers. Officials warned that advertising unregistered apps violates national cybercrime laws and exposes citizens to fraud.

Other influencers and YouTubers may also face investigation if they are found promoting similar gambling platforms.

Public reaction and implications

Being one of Pakistan’s most-followed YouTubers, Ducky Bhai’s arrest has drawn attention online. Discussions have emerged around influencer accountability, ethical promotion, and the financial risks of monetizing content through unregulated endorsements.

The case highlights ongoing efforts by Pakistani authorities to regulate online content and hold influencers responsible for activities that can financially harm their audience.