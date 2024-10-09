South Asian Americans energize Georgia’s political landscape ahead of 2024 election

In the suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia, Kannan Udayarajan sips chai at a local Indian restaurant while reflecting on the region’s remarkable transformation. “There used to be only one Indian restaurant here,” he recalls. Today, within a 10-mile radius, Udayarajan estimates there are “probably 40 to 50 at a minimum.”

This surge mirrors the growing South Asian immigrant community, also known as Desis, who are now settling in traditional strongholds like California and New York and reshaping states like Texas and Georgia.

Indian Americans have become the second-largest immigrant population in the United States, playing a crucial role in transforming suburban areas into diverse, vibrant spaces.

Udayarajan, a self-professed political junkie since he came to the U.S. in 2007, never planned to stay permanently. But life had other plans — marriage, children, and eventually, citizenship in 2018.

However, it wasn’t until 2020 that he became involved in local politics. Energized by Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, Udayarajan organized efforts to register Indian Americans to vote, teaching many about American democracy.

- Advertisement -

His hard work paid off, as he proudly points out, “Joe Biden won Georgia by 11,780 votes, and Forsyth County polled 16,000 brand new Democratic votes in that election. So we made an impact.”

Now leading the Forsyth County Democratic Party, Udayarajan believes Desis will once again make a significant difference in the 2024 battleground election. Joined at the restaurant by 25-year-old Ashwin Ramaswami, a fellow political organizer, the two discuss the excitement surrounding Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential run.

“I see a huge amount of excitement,” Ramaswami says. Udayarajan probes further, asking whether the enthusiasm is greater among immigrants or those born in the U.S. Ramaswami believes it’s widespread. “It’s so different to have a presidential nominee called Kamala, right? Kamala is a Sanskrit word.”

Thrilled to be joined by South Asian community leaders @PramilaJayapal, @ashwinforga, @neeratanden, and many more at our Georgia Day of Action as we knock on doors today with @AAPIVictoryFund and the Harris-Walz campaign. Thirty more days 💪🏾🍑 LET’S GO! pic.twitter.com/VtbDIogvVu — Indian American Impact (@IA_Impact) October 5, 2024

The connection to Harris runs deep for many in the South Asian community. Her mother hails from the same village in Tamil Nadu as Ramaswami’s family. “People can see their own stories in her,” he notes, adding that in politics, “it’s about policy, but it’s also about can you trust the person you’re electing.”

Ramaswami is part of a growing movement of young South Asians running for office. He is currently campaigning for a seat in the Georgia State Senate, reflecting the increasing political engagement of the South Asian community.

This momentum was palpable at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where South Asians gathered at meetups, networking lunches, and other events. Ann Lata Kalayil, co-founder of the South Asian American Policy and Research Institute, noted a significant shift in visibility.

“For years, I’ve been part of the broader Asian American community,” she says. “But now, we’re hearing ‘Indian American’ mentioned more frequently, especially with Kamala Harris. There’s a real sense of pride.”

However, not all South Asians share the same enthusiasm for Harris. Anjali Enjeti, a political activist in Georgia, expresses deep disappointment. Despite her excitement about the possibility of a Black, Jamaican, Indian woman in the White House, Enjeti cannot support Harris due to the Democratic Party’s military and financial backing of Israel. “It feels like a betrayal,” she says. “It’s just devastating.”

Enjeti’s frustration echoes among some South Asians, including her friend Farhana Rahman. Although Rahman views another Trump presidency as an “existential threat to democracy,” she is also disillusioned with the current political climate.

Rahman, a South Asian American Muslim, feels increasingly unsafe, especially after the recent conflict in Gaza. “I feel like I have to hide my identity,” she says, lamenting the rising Islamophobia. Rahman even fears speaking out against the violence in Gaza, as it automatically labels her as “pro-Hamas” or “anti-Semitic.”

As the 2024 election approaches, the South Asian community is grappling with complex political choices. While many are energized by Kamala Harris’ candidacy, others feel conflicted, torn between cultural pride and political values. For some, like Enjeti and Rahman, the path forward remains uncertain, filled with both hope and apprehension.