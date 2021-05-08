Bollywood celebrities have been urging citizens of India to take the vaccine of Covid-19, and many of them have already taken the vaccination. Today, actors like Farhan Akhtar, Preity Zinta, and others took the vaccine.

Farhan Akhtar, who took his jab of the vaccine, tweeted, “Got my first jab today via drive through at Andheri sports complex. Thank you to @mybmc & @MumbaiPolice for the streamlined system. To those waiting their turn, the process does take 2-3 hours (for now) so please be patient. Carry water & a snack, if need be. Stay safe.”

Preity Zinta took her second dose of the vaccine and she tweeted, “I took my second covid shot and am vaccinated. I would request everyone to get vaccinated so we are all safe. #Getvaccinated #Staysafe.”

Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to share a video in which she taking the vaccination. She captioned it as, “I got mine, get yours as soon as possible. #gotvaccinated #fightagainstcorona.”

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary took to Instagram to inform his fans that he has taken the vaccination. He posted, “#GotVaccinated �� Please don’t wait for any kind of “this or that” thoughts or news, vaccination is very important not only for you but for all your surroundings, this is one of the biggest way of how you can help #India is to get yourself vaccinated. It’s my humble request to all of you, please register and get yourself schedule at the nearest and available centres/hospitals. The slots may take time to appear but it will appear. #IndiaWillHeal #BetterTogether #IndiaTogether #covid19india.”

Yesterday, Kajal Aggarwal, Anupam Kher, and Kirron Kher had taken the vaccination. Kajal had met the Khers at the vaccination centre.

She had tweeted, “So nice bumping into you @AnupamPKher sir,albeit not the preferred choice of place:)Love to you and Kiran ma’am� everyone 18 & above,pls get yourselves vaccinated as and when possible.Make it a priority. #staysafe @mybmc @Nanavati_H thank you for organising so systematically!fab!.”