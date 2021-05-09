Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Saturday took to social media to confirm that his wife, Kirron Kher, is doing well. Rumours were doing the rounds that the actor-politician passed away while battling multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

“There is a rumour going around about Kirron’s health. It is all false. She is doing absolutely fine. In fact, she got her 2nd vaccination done for Covid this afternoon,” Kher wrote on his Twitter handle.

He added, “I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks. Stay safe.”

A few weeks ago, Anupam Kher had shared a statement confirming that his wife had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, and is on the road to recovery. Several celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Neetu Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty Kundra wished her speedy recovery.

“Just so that rumours do not get the better of a situation, Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She has always been a fighter and takes things head on,” Anupam wrote.

He also asked people to send prayers her way. “She is all heart and that’s why she has so many people that love her. So, keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love,” he added.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, Sikandar Kher