After the earth-shattering success of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), all eyes are set on SS Rajamouli’s next directorial venture RRR. Starring Telugu superstars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in principal roles, the magnum opus is one of the most-awaited Indian films of 2021.

Recently, Rajamouli announced that RRR will arrive in cinemas during the Dussehra weekend on October 13. Now we hear that ever since the announcement of the official release date of the film, the makers have started receiving exorbitant offers from distributors across India to bag its theatrical rights.

Sharing more details, a source close to the development informs an online publication, “The RRR team has received offers from Independent distributors from different territories of Southern states which amounts to ₹348 crore (3480 million). It is going to be the biggest deal in the history of Telugu cinema, defeating the pre-release business of Bahubali: The Conclusion, which had collected approximately ₹215 crore from the South speaking states.”

The source goes on to add that the 3480 million offer is only for the theatrical rights of the film’s Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam versions, whereas the Hindi version will be released by well-known distributor Anil Thadani of AA Films on commission basis.

Buzz has it that the Hindi version of RRR alone could fetch around 1000 million, which is huge for a regional film. The overseas rights of the film have already been sold to Phars Films for an impressive sum of 700 million.

RRR is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. Aside from Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, the film also features Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos. Bhatt plays Charan’s romantic interest in the film.

RRR is scheduled to release on 13th October, 2021.

