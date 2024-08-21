Indian-American cop from Edison sentenced to 15 years for drunken crash that killed two passengers

An off-duty Edison Township police officer, Amitoj Oberoi, has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison for a drunken crash that killed his two passengers. The crash happened on Route 27 in Franklin in August 2023.

Oberoi, who is 31 years old and from Franklin, was sentenced on Wednesday by Somerset County Superior Court Judge Theodore Romankow. He received two concurrent 15-year terms for first-degree vehicular homicide. Oberoi must serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. He was also sentenced for driving while intoxicated.

Oberoi pleaded guilty to the charges on June 18.

The accident occurred when Oberoi was driving a 2007 Audi Q7 at a high speed. He lost control of the car, which went off the road and hit several trees, lamp posts, and a utility pole. The crash took place at about 6:22 a.m. on August 27, 2023.

One passenger, Carlos Perez-Gaytan, 24, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger, Victor Cabrera-Francisco, 20, was trapped in the car and also died at the scene. A third passenger, a 29-year-old man from Highland Park, had minor injuries and refused medical help.

Oberoi was taken to a trauma center for treatment of his injuries. He has been suspended from the Edison Police Department pending the outcome of the case.