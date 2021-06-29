Sivakarthikeyan starrer Doctor was slated to release in March this year. But, due to elections in Tamil Nadu, the makers had decided to postpone the release date, and later there was a lockdown announced due to the second wave of Covid-19.

Now, according LetsOTT Global, Doctor will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar in four languages, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

However, fans of Sivakarthikeyan are not happy about this news, and #DoctorOnlyInTheatres started trending on Twitter. Check out the tweets of the fans here…

While there are reports of Doctor getting a direct-to-digital release, the makers have not yet announced anything about it. So, let’s wait for an official announcement.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Doctor also stars Vinay Rai, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Yogi Babu. It will mark Priyanka’s Tamil debut.

Talking about other films of Sivakarthikeyan, the actor will be seen in movies like Don, Poovellam Kettupar, and Ayalaan.

Meanwhile, director Nelson Dilipkumar is all set to helm Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role and a few days ago, on Vijay’s birthday, the first look posters of the film were unveiled.