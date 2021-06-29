Amit Masurkar’s Sherni starring Vidya Balan in the lead role started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 18th June 2021. The film has received a positive response, and apart from Vidya, the movie also stars Ila Arun, Sharat Saxena, Neeraj Kabi, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala and Mukul Chadda.

Recently, while talking to PTI, Arun opened up about the success of Sherni and why she said yes to portray a small role in the film.

The veteran singer-actress stated, “He (Amit) told me ‘I want you’ and that he has faith in me. I have a small role to play but the way the director thought and imagined this character is great. He wanted that effect, sensitiveness. And I tried to keep the director’s faith intact by doing what was required of me. There were some who did tell me why I did such a small role… But as an artiste I am very greedy for good work.”

While talking about the response, the movie has received, Ila Arun said, “Looking at the reaction, I am proud it has been successful and has made an impact. Everybody is looking real and that’s the biggest achievement. To be part of Sherni is a feather in my cap because there are a lot of people complimenting the film and me.”

Arun plays the role of Vidya’s mother-in-law in the film. “My role has been kept here to show that this officer (Balan) can have many pressures like personal and family to forest and political pressures, like (from family standpoint) the daughter-in-law is expected to be a certain way,” she said.

“This is a very important film and to be part of it in a very small way is a great achievement. This film is handled sensitively by the writer and director, especially the nexus of politicians, officers or poachers, local people,” the actress said.

The veteran actress has been a part of many memorable movies like Jodhaa Akbar, Shaadi ke Side Effects, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Thugs Of Hindostan, Begum Jaan and others.

While talking about her journey as an actor, she said, “My journey has been special, be it in parallel or meaningful or in any other cinema. I always respected the character that has been given to me. It was clear that I was not (going to be) the heroine of the films I act in. Length has never been my issue. For me, it is about how effectively and honestly I can play my character.”