Ayushmann Khurrana has some interesting projects lined up and one of them is Doctor G. A few days ago, the actor flew down to Bhopal, India, for the shooting of the film, and on Monday, he shared his first look from the movie.

Ayushmann took to Twitter to share his first look with his fans. He tweeted, “Doctor G taiyyar ho kar nikle hain. Ab hogi shooting! #DoctorGFirstLook @anubhuti_k @JungleePictures @Rakulpreet @ShefaliShah_ #SheebaChadha #AbhayChintamaniMishr #SumitSaxena #SaurabhBharat #VishalWagh.”

Well, we must say that the actor is looking quite cute in the geeky avatar.

Ayushmann will be seen playing the role of Dr. Uday Gupta, and while talking about the film, the actor in a statement said, “The subject of Doctor G is very close to me. Considering the lockdown restrictions, we all have been waiting to start shooting the film and we are glad that the day has finally arrived. It’s an honour to portray a doctor on screen for the first time. I’m truly excited to start shooting the film, also because it’s going to allow me to relive my memories of being a student and living the hostel life. I’m looking forward to collaborating with my director Anubhuti.”

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Doctor G also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah.

Talking about other films of Ayushmann, the actor will be seen in Anek and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The shooting of both the films have been wrapped up, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was supposed to release this month, but the release date has been postponed due to the pandemic.

Anek, which is directed by Anubhav Sinha, is slated to hit the big screens on 17th September 2021.