Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in May 2018. In November 2018, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, and named her Mehr.

Now, on Monday, Neha and Angad announced that they are all set to welcome their second baby soon. The couple took to Twitter to share the good news with their fans.

Neha tweeted, “Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. @Imangadbedi @BediMehr #WaheguruMehrKare.”

Before getting married, Angad and Neha had kept their relationship a secret and even tied the knot secretly in an intimate ceremony.

Talking about Neha’s movies, the actress currently has two films in her kitty, A Thursday and Sanak. In A Thursday, she plays the role of a cop. Directed by Behzad Khambata, the movie also stars Yami Gautam and Dimple Kapadia.

Sanak is an action-thriller directed by Kanishk Varma, and it stars Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Angad Bedi was last seen in the web series Mum Bhai which released on ALT Balaji in November 2020. His last film was Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in which he played the role of Gunjan’s brother.