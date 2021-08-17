Divya Dutta ecstatic as she becomes first Indian actor to be nominated at LA Diversity Film Festival

Renowned Bollywood actress Divya Dutta, whose filmography is as versatile as it gets with a string of such notable films as Veer-Zaara (2004), Delhi 6 (2009), Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), is on cloud nine after being nominated for the Best Performance award for her film Sheer Qorma at Los Angeles Diversity Film Festival. This is the first time when an Indian actor has been nominated at LADFF.

Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, Sheer Qorma is an LGBTQ romance which also features Swara Bhasker in the parallel lead. While Bhasker plays a Pakistani Canadian in the short film, Dutta’s character is of Indian origin.

Sharing her excitement, the National Film Award-winning actress says, “My director, Faraz Arif Ansari, gave me the news. I did not know that and I am super excited because this is the first nomination for me, and then being the first Indian, was a big high. This film is doing very special things.”

Recalling her time on the sets of the film, she adds, “Every film is destined. The best thing that happened was the way we shot the scenes. Sometimes, the scene itself goes beyond it, and it has happened with me before in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), and now, Sheer Qorma. Something beyond the script happened.”

Dutta, who made her digital debut with Neeraj Pandey’s critically acclaimed streaming show Special OPS in 2020), says that the LGBTQI+ community has reacted positively to the film. “Many people from the LGBTQI+ community have been messaging Faraz. This film is doing what it needed to do, reaching out to people,” she adds.

Divya Dutta next will be seen in the upcoming spy thriller titled Dhaakad. The film also stars Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal in lead roles. It is expected to arrive in theatres in 2022.

