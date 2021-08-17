There was a time when Dharma Productions would mostly produce romantic films. But Karan Johar constantly strived towards changing the image of his production house and has successfully managed to do so. Today, the banner produces films in every popular genre. Over the last five years, Johar has produced a couple of well-received patriotic films also. These include Raazi (2018), Kesari (2019), Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) and the recently released Shershaah (2021).

The filmmaker recently announced a film on the untold story of C. Sankaran Nair, who fought the incredible courtroom battle to raise the curtain on the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. The latest we hear that yet another patriotic film is in the works at Dharma Productions. It is reportedly a biographical drama based on the life of freedom fighter Usha Mehta.

“Usha Mehta ran an underground pirate radio called Congress Radio during the Quit India Movement and gave tough time to the British Government. Post-Independence, she was conferred with Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award of India. It’s a heroic story of an unsung hero and the creative team at Dharma has been working on this script for a while now,” a source close to the development told a publication.

The source went on to add that Kannan Iyer, who is also co-writing the script with Darab Farooqui, has been tapped to direct the untitled project. We also hear that the main source of the script is the play Khar Khar, written by Amatya Goradia and Pritesh Sodha, which won Best Script and Best Director Award at IPTA’s Inter-collegiate drama competition.

“This one is in the space of Raazi, with ample thrills and drama, and a top A-list actress is expected to come on board to play the titular role,” the source added.

