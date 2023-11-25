5.9 C
London
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Subscribe
HomeHealthCovid may have affected bone health in young adults
Health

Covid may have affected bone health in young adults

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Business

Arora Group buys London’s Heythrop site

ARORA GROUP, one of the UK’s largest private operators...
Headline Story

Sunak’s Rwanda plan threatens Good Friday agreement, say senior Tories

Senior Conservatives have raised concerns that Rishi Sunak’s stance...
UK News

13-year-old Indian-origin Yoga prodigy wins gold

Ishwar Sharma bagged the Europe Cup 2023 in the...
Headline news

Yogi Divine Society celebrates Annakut festival and New Year

A grand Annakut Festival took place at Harisumiran Temple...
News

India rescuers hit snags in two-week bid to free 41 tunnel workers

INDIAN rescuers brought in a new digging machine on...

Covid-19 may have adversely affected the bone tissues of young patients, impacting bone mineral density in the forearm and total bone mineral content, new research suggests.

Assessing people during the pandemic and before, researchers at Comenius University, Slovakia, found that the disease caused a significant bone mineral density decrease in young adults.

Lifestyle changes during the pandemic may have contributed to the lower bone mineral density and total bone mineral content, the researchers said in their study published in the American Journal of Human Biology.

“Our findings indicate that the Covid-19 pandemic caused a significant bone mineral density decrease in young adults,” said the study’s co-author Lenka Vorobelová, Department of Anthropology, Comenius University.

For the study, the researchers included 387 young adults whose bone health measurements were taken prior to the Covid pandemic and 386 whose measurements were taken from September 2020 to November 2022 during the pandemic.

The individuals participated in the study only once, either before or during the pandemic.

The researchers stressed that additional studies were needed to investigate post-pandemic risk of osteoporosis and bone fracture in older populations and also as a long Covid syndrome.

“Additional research is needed to evaluate this pandemic-related bone tissue reduction as an important symptom of long-Covid syndrome,” said co-author Darina Falbová, Department of Anthropology, Comenius University.

(PTI)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
NHS encouraged to provide cognitive behaviour therapy for menopause

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Arora Group buys London’s Heythrop site

Business 0
ARORA GROUP, one of the UK’s largest private operators...

Sunak’s Rwanda plan threatens Good Friday agreement, say senior Tories

Headline Story 0
Senior Conservatives have raised concerns that Rishi Sunak’s stance...

13-year-old Indian-origin Yoga prodigy wins gold

UK News 0
Ishwar Sharma bagged the Europe Cup 2023 in the...

Popular

Arora Group buys London’s Heythrop site

Business 0
ARORA GROUP, one of the UK’s largest private operators...

Sunak’s Rwanda plan threatens Good Friday agreement, say senior Tories

Headline Story 0
Senior Conservatives have raised concerns that Rishi Sunak’s stance...

13-year-old Indian-origin Yoga prodigy wins gold

UK News 0
Ishwar Sharma bagged the Europe Cup 2023 in the...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc