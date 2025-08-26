21 C
Headline news

US analyst Christine Fair uses Hindi cuss word ‘ch**tiya’ for Trump in viral interview

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

(Photo credit: @IndiaToday)

Highlights:

  1. Christine Fair used a Hindi cuss word for Donald Trump in an interview with Moeed Pirzada.

  2. The remark quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions on social media.

  3. Some users joked the word could soon enter the English dictionary.

  4. Fair has earlier praised Ajit Doval and endorsed India’s hardline stance on Pakistan.

  5. The episode is seen as an unusual case of Indian slang going global.

American political analyst Carol Christine Fair sparked widespread attention and controversy after using a Hindi cuss word to describe US President Donald Trump during an interview.

The conversation took place with Pakistan-origin British journalist Moeed Pirzada and quickly went viral on social media platforms, drawing a mix of reactions ranging from amusement to criticism.

The interview and the remark

In the interview, Pirzada asked Fair whether the US had moved beyond viewing India as a counterbalance to China. Fair responded skeptically, stating that many officials in the Trump administration lack expertise, making it tempting to blame Trump as the sole force shaping policy. She then expressed pessimism about enduring four years of Trump’s leadership, using the Hindi profanity “chutiya” to describe the president.

As she uttered the word, both Fair and Pirzada burst into laughter, highlighting the candid and humorous nature of the moment. Fair acknowledged that she often uses the word in Urdu and was surprised it came out during an English discussion.

Social media explosion and public reactions

The clip of Fair’s remark went viral, sparking a flood of social media responses. Many users found the episode hilarious, with some joking about the Hindi curse entering global discourse and even imagining it becoming part of the English lexicon. Comments ranged from praising her “bold” use of “shudh Hindi” to light-hearted memes celebrating the word’s global journey.

Some users connected this viral moment to the broader cultural globalization of Indian slang, while others noted it reflected a raw and humorous take on Trump’s contentious political persona.

Fair’s views on Trump and India policy

Beyond the viral moment, Fair has been vocal about assessing Trump’s administration and US foreign policies. She expressed appreciation for long-standing US bureaucratic efforts in India policy, while criticizing the Trump administration’s lack of expertise.

In March 2015 at the World Affairs Council in San Francisco, Fair praised India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, describing herself as a fan and noting his perceived strength and influence. She also supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy of avoiding direct engagement with Pakistan, although she believed India sometimes overinterpreted its claims.

Carol Christine Fair’s unexpected use of a Hindi expletive in an English political discussion about Donald Trump underscores the uniquely candid and informal ways political opinions can spread in the digital age.

The viral clip reflects both the intense global scrutiny of Trump’s leadership and the growing influence of cross-cultural expressions in political commentary. The episode also revealed Fair’s nuanced perspectives on US-India relations and the complexities of American politics under Trump’s tenure.

