CDC Chief Susan Monarez defies firing, says only Trump can remove her as agency faces leadership exodus

Susan Monarez, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has sparked a standoff with the White House by refusing to step down despite her removal by the Trump administration. Monarez’s lawyers state that only President Donald Trump himself has the authority to remove her from office, challenging the legitimacy of her

Monarez’s legal team argues that she remains the CDC director as the formal notification of her firing from the White House is legally deficient. Attorney Mark Zaid posted on social media platform Bluesky, “As a presidential appointee, senate-confirmed officer, only the president himself can fire her.” The lawyers have officially communicated their stance to the White House Counsel, rejecting the termination notice.

In response, White House spokesperson Kush Desai said Monarez “is not aligned with the president’s agenda of Making America Healthy Again.” Desai claimed she refused to resign despite informing leadership and was thus terminated. The White House praised CDC health officials loyal to Trump’s vision and stated that the agency remains focused on infectious disease protections both domestically and internationally.

The controversy over Monarez’s removal triggered further chaos inside the CDC, with four of its senior leaders resigning in protest. The officials—Debra Houry (chief medical officer), Daniel Jernigan (vaccine safety chief), Jennifer Layden (head of public health data), and Demetre Daskalakis (vaccine recommendations)—expressed frustration over political interference, budget cuts, and the spread of misinformation under the Trump administration’s leadership.

Monarez and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reportedly clashed over vaccine policy direction. Kennedy, known for founding an anti-vaccine group and now overseeing the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), has reduced funding for medical research and restricted COVID-19 vaccine use, moves criticized by Monarez and others within the CDC.

The CDC is still reeling from a violent shooting at its Atlanta headquarters earlier this month, where a gunman killed a police officer. Monarez had sought to reassure staff amid the traumatic event, emphasizing the importance of countering misinformation and restoring public trust. Controversies on internal CDC management have added to employee discontent and morale challenges.

Independent Senator Bernie Sanders called the attempt to terminate Monarez “outrageous” and demanded a congressional hearing on the matter. Sanders stressed the critical role vaccines play in saving lives amid the ongoing pandemic and expressed concern about political interference undermining public health.

This public dispute highlights growing tensions in American health leadership between scientific expertise and political agendas within the Trump administration. Susan Monarez was notable as the first CDC director confirmed by the Senate under new confirmation rules enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ongoing dispute over Susan Monarez’s position reveals deep fractures in the CDC and US public health efforts during a critical time. Her refusal to step down coupled with mass resignations has thrown the agency into further disarray. The conflict underscores the challenges faced by health institutions in maintaining independence and scientific rigor amid political pressures, affecting millions relying on credible disease control and prevention.