Friday, August 22, 2025
FBI raids ex-Trump adviser John Bolton's home in classified docs

By: Vibhuti Pathak

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 17: Former National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks to reporters after speaking in a panel hosted by the National Council of Resistance of Iran – U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US) at the Willard InterContinental Hotel on August 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. The NCRI-US held the panel to mark the 20th anniversary of their first press conference on the perceived threat of Iran’s nuclear weapons program. Recently the U.S. Justice Department announced charges against an Iranian operative for a plot to murder John Bolton. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The FBI has searched the Maryland residence of John Bolton, who served as national security adviser in the Trump administration, as part of an ongoing investigation into the handling of classified documents.

The search took place on Friday (22) 2025, according to a source familiar with the matter who requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the investigation.

John Bolton, who held the position of national security adviser for 17 months during Donald Trump’s presidency, emerged as a prominent and often controversial figure within the administration.

Known for his hardline stances, Bolton regularly clashed with Trump on issues related to Iran, Afghanistan, and North Korea, often advocating for more assertive U.S. policies in these regions.

Neither Bolton nor his representatives issued any immediate comment following the search. Attempts to reach the White House for a response were also unanswered. A lawyer previously associated with Bolton also declined to comment on the investigation.

The Trump administration and Bolton have a history of disputes over sensitive information. The White House previously tried, unsuccessfully, to halt the publication of Bolton’s memoir, arguing that the book contained classified material.

The ongoing investigation appears to build on these longstanding tensions, focusing specifically on whether classified documents were improperly stored or handled following Bolton’s tenure in government.

In a related move earlier this year, President Trump revoked the security clearances of more than four dozen former intelligence officials shortly after returning to office, a list that included Bolton.

Additionally, Trump cancelled the security details of multiple former officials, among them John Bolton, marking another sharp break with previous administrations’ precedent concerning treatment of ex-senior advisers.

The search of Bolton’s home comes as part of a broader scrutiny of how former government officials have managed classified information after their public service, an issue that has attracted increased attention in recent years.

While the investigation’s details remain confidential, it underscores ongoing efforts by federal authorities to enforce strict protocols concerning national security information.

As the situation develops, it remains to be seen whether the investigation will lead to any charges or further actions.

For now, the FBI’s search underscores the legal and political complexities that can follow high-level officials long after they leave office, especially in cases involving classified material and national security.

