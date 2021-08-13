On Friday (13), South star Chiranjeevi started shooting for his 153rd movie. Directed by Jayam Mohan Raja, the untitled film is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie Lucifer which featured Mohanlal in the lead role.

Jayam Mohan Raja took to Twitter to inform every one about starting the film’s shoot. He shared a picture from the sets and wrote, “With the blessings of parents and well wishers starting next journey, this time a Mega one. Getting set with an amazing team Dop #Niravshah Art dir @sureshsrajan Stunt @silvastunt #Chiru153 #megastar153 #shootstarts.”

While Chiranjeevi plays the lead role in the film, other cast is yet to be announced. However, there were reports that Nayanthara and Satyadev will be seen playing pivotal roles in the movie.

The music of the film is composed by Thaman S, and on Thursday (12), he completed the first song. Thaman had tweeted a picture with Chiranjeevi and Jayam Mohan Raja, and wrote, “A day to Remember for life We Completed Our Song for #Chiru153 that warm wishes from our dear #MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets gaaru himself Was Something Very Very Special to me As a biggest FAN boy thanks to @jayam_mohanraja Shoot starts TOM @KonidelaPro Godbless.”

Apart from the Lucifer remake, Chiranjeevi will be seen in Acharya which also stars his son Ram Charan in a pivotal role. Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female leads in the movie.

Acharya was slated to release in May this year, but was postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India. The new release date is not yet announced.