Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday (13). Recently, at a special screening Ajay’s wife and actress Kajol watched the film in a theatre and took to Instagram to inform her fans about it.

She posted, “My theatre experience after soooooooo long! What an awesome high.. reminds us of all the things we take for granted without ever worrying about who is giving us the safety and security of just being normal.. a hats off salute to all those real life action heroes who keep us safe everyday of their very unsafe lives. @indianairforce @indianarmy.adgpi @indiannavy. #BhujThePrideOfIndia Out Today on @disneyplushotstarvip at 5:35pm #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex @ajaydevgn.”

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride of India also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk, Sharad Kelkar and Pranitha Subhash.

The movie is set against the backdrop of Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. It will showcase that how IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik with his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from a local village.

Talking about Kajol’s movies, she was last seen in Tribhanga which was released on Netflix earlier this year. The actress’ performance in the movie was appreciated.

There were reports that Kajol has been approached to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani’s next. But, a few days ago, while talking to Hindustan Times, she had denied the reports.

The actress had stated, “They haven’t approached me yet. I’m reading and listening to scripts and virtually meeting people to hear ideas. But I haven’t locked anything as of now.”