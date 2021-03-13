Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi on Friday took to Twitter to lift the curtain on the theatrical trailer of actor Nagarjuna’s hotly anticipated action thriller Wild Dog.

Sharing the trailer on the micro-blogging site, Chiranjeevi wrote: “Presenting Wild Dog trailer. Ferocious, patriotic tale of a daredevil team. My brother Nag is cool and energetic as ever. He is a fearless actor attempting all genres. Wish team Wild Dog and my producer Niranjan Reddy good luck!”

The film, directed by debutant filmmaker Abishor Solomon, stars Nagarjuna in the role of a ruthless NIA officer. It also features Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher, Atul Kulkarni, Prakash Sudarshan and Ali Reza on the ensemble cast.

The trailer of Wild Dog opens with the caption that the story is based on some real-life bomb blasts. In one shot, we see a terrorist agreeing to surrender to the police, but Nagarjuna shoots him right in the head.

The makers had unveiled the title and first-look poster of Wild Dog in December last year. Shared his excitement for the project, Nagarjuna had tweeted, “Excited to be part of a true-life inspired drama after a long time. Playing an NIA officer. New age technicians and new format filmmaking. One never stops learning. 2020 is going to be exciting.”

The film was earlier set for a direct-to-digital release on Netflix. The streamer had bought the film from the makers for a huge price of 270 million. However, since Telugu films are drawing a great number of audiences to theatres after a long dry spell of the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers cancelled the deal with the streamer and decided to release the film in cinemas instead.

Wild Dog will arrive in theatres on April 2, 2021. It has been bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment.

