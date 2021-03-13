Starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor in principal roles, War was the highest-grossing film of 2019. It did not only set the cash registers jingling at the box-office, but also met with great critical response.

Rumours about a sequel to the film being in the works at Yash Raj Films have hit the headlines multiple times over the past one and a half year. However, the makers have never confirmed any such development.

But with no confirmation, the latest buzz suggests that Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion star (2017) Prabhas is in talks to play the antagonist against Hrithik Roshan in War 2.

A source close to the development tells an online publication, “Siddharth Anand is in the talks with Prabhas for what could be the biggest film of his career. It is a stylish action thriller and the director has already had multiple meetings with Prabhas at Hyderabad last year before he commenced work on Pathan. While Prabhas has liked Sid’s idea and vision, he has asked him to come with a bound script and then take a final call. The meetings so far have gone off well.”

If Prabhas comes on board War 2, it will be a visual treat to see him going head-to-head with Hrithik Roshan in the sequel. Meanwhile, the actor is busy filming his much-awaited film Adipurush. Today, Kriti Sanon joined the cast of the big-ticket mythological drama to play the character of Sita. Prabhas plays Lord Ram in the film, while Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the role of Raavan.

The star also has Radhakrishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam, Prashant Neel’s Salaar and an untitled sci-fi film with filmmaker Nag Ashwin.

