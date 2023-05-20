Charli XCX won the Visionary Award at the 2023 Ivor Novello Awards.

Officials from the Ivors Academy announced the winners of the annual awards, which recognise British and Irish songwriters and composers, during a prizegiving staged in London on Thursday.

Charli, who put on a plunging black blazer fastened together with a silver clasp for the ceremony, was presented the Visionary Award in recognition of the “massive impact” her music has had on the industry.

In her acceptance speech, the 30-year-old said she had pursued a musical career because she felt like an outsider.

“Now,” she joked, “I feel like an outsider with a heavy award.”

But backstage, she said the recognition meant a great deal. “It’s funny, in past interviews I’ve been like, ‘I’m a visionary, I’m the best’, and played the part of this braggy character. But actually, to get this statue is something I never thought would happen. It’s cool to be able to get this kind of accolade on my own terms, without having to make too many sacrifices.”

At Thursday’s (May 18) ceremony in London, Wet Leg’s Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale were honoured as Songwriters Of The Year. RAYE, meanwhile, won Best Contemporary Song for ‘Escapism’, which she also performed on the night, while Harry Styles won the Music Most Performed Work award for ‘As It Was’.

72 individual songwriters and composers from Britain and Ireland were nominated for the 2023 Ivors.

