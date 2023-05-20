As the nation prepares to celebrate Armed Forces Day on 20th May 2023, it’s worth noting that the Indian military has a unique bond with the film industry. Many actors and actresses in Bollywood come from military families. They’ve gone on to make a name for themselves in the entertainment industry, winning the hearts of millions with their performances. They say being a military kid is a way of life. With frequent transfers, strict discipline, and a constant sense of uncertainty, it can be challenging for children growing up in military families to find stability. But for these actresses, growing up in uniform has been an enriching experience that has shaped their personalities and helped them become the successful actors they are today. Let’s take a look at such celebs:

Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur is the daughter of an Indian Army officer. She spent her childhood in different parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, Pathankot, and Ambala. Her father’s posting took her to several remote and beautiful parts of the country, which left a lasting impression on her and inspired her to become an actor. Nimrit made her acting debut with the critically acclaimed film, ‘The Lunchbox,’ and has since appeared in several other films and web series.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global icon who has often opened up about her military upbringing. Her parents, the late Dr. Ashok Chopra and Dr. Madhu Chopra, both served as physicians in the Indian Army.

Celina Jaitley

Celina Jaitley, the stunning Bollywood diva, was born to Colonel V.K. Jaitley & Meeta, an Afghan Hindu nurse in the Indian Army. As a child, Celina also aspired to join the army, but destiny had other plans for her. Today, she is known for her gorgeous looks and impressive acting skills, carving a niche for herself in the film industry.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma’s admiration and respect for the Indian Army stem from her father, Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, who fought in the historic Kargil War of 1999. The actress often shares some rare and precious pictures of her father from his time in the army. Anushka’s association with the army goes beyond just her father’s service; she also completed her schooling at the prestigious Army School in Bengaluru.

Sushmita Sen

With immense pride, Sushmita Sen often speaks about her father’s distinguished career in the Indian Air Force. Shubeer Sen was a Wing Commander who served the nation with utmost dedication and retired in 1991. Growing up in an army family, Sushmita had the opportunity to study in several Indian Air Force schools across the country, which left a lasting impression on her.

Pranati Rai Prakash

Pranati Rai Prakash, known for her remarkable performances in the Indian film and web industry, is the daughter of a distinguished Indian Army officer, Colonel, Infantry, Indian Army. As a result of her father’s frequent transfers, she had the opportunity to spend her childhood in various parts of the country, including Dehradun, Port Blair, Srinagar, Bhatinda, Delhi, Trivandrum, Leh, Patna, and MHOW in Indore, Nagaland. Pranati made her acting debut with the film ‘Family of Thakurganj’ and has since appeared in several popular web series and films. Her recent music video with South sensation Vishwak Sen garnered a lot of attention from fans and critics alike.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia, an accomplished actress in the Hindi film industry, is the daughter of Commander Pradip Singh Dhupia, a retired officer of the Indian Navy. She spent her formative years studying at Naval Public School and later at Army Public School in Delhi. Her father’s military background has undoubtedly had a profound impact on her life and career choices.