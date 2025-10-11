Charli XCX bets big with ‘The Moment’ starring Kylie Jenner and Alexander Skarsgård

Highlights:

Charli XCX stars as a pop star navigating fame.

Directed by Aidan Zamiri in his feature debut.

Kylie Jenner makes her acting debut.

Alexander Skarsgård and Rosanna Arquette join the cast.

Soundtrack by A. G. Cook.

Produced under Charli XCX’s Studio365 label.

Release planned for 2026.

Pop star Charli XCX is stepping into the world of cinema with her highly anticipated film The Moment, produced by A24. Known for her bold artistic choices in music, Charli is now expanding her creative reach by leading and co-developing a story that examines the pressures of stardom, the chaos of fame, and the blurred lines between performance and identity. The movie, set for release in 2026, features an ensemble cast that includes Kylie Jenner, Alexander Skarsgård, Rosanna Arquette, Rachel Sennott, and Kate Berlant.

Charli XCX Takes Center Stage in ‘The Moment’

In The Moment, Charli XCX plays a pop star struggling to balance personal stability with professional expectations as she prepares for her first arena tour. The character faces the challenges that come with celebrity life — industry politics, public scrutiny, and emotional burnout. The narrative is semi-autobiographical, reflecting Charli’s own experience navigating the music world.

The story originated from an idea by Charli XCX, later developed into a full screenplay by director Aidan Zamiri and writer Bertie Brandes. The collaboration aims to create a grounded yet visually striking portrayal of fame. The film promises to go beyond the surface glamour to show the exhaustion and isolation that accompany success in the entertainment industry.

Charli XCX Expands Her Creative Vision Beyond Music

For Charli XCX, The Moment is not just an acting project — it’s an extension of her creative identity. She is producing the film through her own label, Studio365, ensuring that her aesthetic vision is present in every aspect of production. From the film’s visual tone to its soundtrack, her influence shapes its overall mood and storytelling.

The soundtrack is being handled by her long-time collaborator A. G. Cook, who has worked closely with Charli on her albums and helped define her experimental pop sound. His involvement adds another layer of authenticity, making sure that the film’s sound design resonates with Charli’s artistic style.

Charli’s move into film continues her pattern of creative risk-taking. Over the years, she has experimented with music formats, digital culture, and fan engagement. With The Moment, she is translating her experience as a performer into a cinematic exploration of what it means to live under constant public attention.

Kylie Jenner and Alexander Skarsgård Join Charli XCX in a Star-Studded Cast

The casting of The Moment has attracted significant attention. Kylie Jenner is making her acting debut, joining seasoned actors Alexander Skarsgård and Rosanna Arquette. Skarsgård, known for his performances in Succession and Big Little Lies, brings dramatic weight to the ensemble. Arquette, a respected figure in independent cinema, adds further credibility.

Comedians Rachel Sennott and Kate Berlant also appear in supporting roles, adding comedic tension to the story’s darker undertones. Together, the cast represents a blend of mainstream celebrity, critical acclaim, and offbeat humor — aligning with the unconventional energy that Charli XCX is known for.

Behind the Scenes: Aidan Zamiri’s Directorial Debut

The Moment marks the feature debut of director Aidan Zamiri, who has previously collaborated with Charli XCX on several of her music videos. Zamiri’s visual style — often blending surrealism with emotional realism — aligns with Charli’s approach to storytelling. Working with writer Bertie Brandes, Zamiri aims to build a film that feels personal yet universally relatable, focusing on the realities of fame rather than its fantasy.

The production team is working under Charli XCX’s Studio365 label, allowing for complete creative control. Every detail, from cinematography to costume design, is said to reflect Charli’s perspective as both musician and producer.

When Will Charli XCX’s ‘The Moment’ Be Released?

The Moment is currently in production with a planned release in 2026. Given A24’s reputation for supporting artist-driven projects, the collaboration is seen as a natural fit for Charli XCX, who has built her career on redefining pop conventions.

While early plot specifics remain limited, the film is expected to explore the tension between authenticity and performance — themes central to Charli’s work in music. It will likely offer audiences an intimate look at the emotional toll of being constantly watched, a topic she has often addressed in her lyrics and interviews.

Charli XCX’s Bold Move Into Cinema

For Charli XCX, The Moment represents a major step forward. Moving from music studios to film sets, she is channeling her experiences into a narrative that questions fame’s impact on creativity and identity. The project highlights her evolution as an artist willing to take risks and experiment with new forms of storytelling.

Whether The Moment becomes a critical success or divides audiences, it marks a clear expansion of Charli XCX’s artistic boundaries. As she continues to blur the line between pop culture and art, her cinematic debut underscores her growing influence across creative industries.

