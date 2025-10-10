UK music industry blocks South Asian creatives’ progress despite growing visibility

Highlights:

Only 28% of south Asian creatives in the UK can rely on music as a full-time income.

Nearly seven in ten feel underrepresented or invisible in key industry roles.

Two-thirds cite the absence of south Asian professionals in leadership as the main barrier.

Over half struggle to access funding, mentorship, and industry networks.

The report recommends mentorship, representation, and dedicated financial pathways.

A new study from Lila, titled the South Asian Soundcheck, reveals that only 28% of south Asian creatives in the UK can rely on music as a full-time income. While nearly three-quarters earn some money from their craft, the majority treat it as a side project rather than a sustainable career.

“Seventy-three percent earn some money from music, but only 27% earn enough to rely on it as a sustainable career,” said Lila founder Vikram Gudi. “Nearly three-quarters are making some money from music, scraping together a living from their art. Yet barely a quarter can actually depend on it to pay the rent.”

The study surveyed 349 creators, managers, producers, and industry professionals, reflecting a community full of talent but hindered by structural obstacles.

Representation Gaps Limit South Asian Creatives’ Opportunities

The Soundcheck highlights an “invisible wall” facing south Asian creatives: the absence of people who look like them in leadership roles. Two-thirds of respondents identified the lack of south Asian professionals in senior industry positions as the single biggest barrier to progression. Without visible decision-makers, the path into A&R desks, festival programming committees, and label deals remains unclear.

One respondent said bluntly: “There are virtually no visible and successful South Asian artists in the mainstream, people simply do not know where to place us.”

While 69% of participants observed increased visibility over the past two years, this has not translated into meaningful representation where it matters most.

Financial and Mentorship Barriers

The survey also revealed practical obstacles to career growth. More than half of south Asian creatives reported difficulty accessing funding, while similar numbers noted gaps in knowledge of contracts, rights, and industry networks. Respondents frequently work across multiple genres, averaging seven each, yet remain excluded from the spaces where line-ups are decided and artists are signed.

Without mentorship that offers guidance on navigating the music industry, funding alone cannot sustain careers. Lila’s findings stress that mentorship, representation, and financial support are interconnected necessities.

Stereotypes, Prejudice, and Family Pressure

South Asian creatives often face additional pressures tied to identity. Forty-five percent reported encountering stereotypes about the type of music they should produce, and 32% said they had experienced direct racial discrimination.

Family concerns about financial stability also weigh heavily. Forty percent of respondents noted that pursuing music meant frequent discussions with family about the path’s instability. One participant summed up the emotional cost: “All I want is to tell my mum I have been booked to play at my favorite venue and for her to be excited, but I cannot.”

A Three-Part Solution for South Asian Creatives

The Soundcheck does more than catalog obstacles. Roughly three-quarters of respondents agreed on a clear three-part solution for south Asian creatives:

Mentorship that connects emerging artists to decision-makers and teaches the rules of the business. Representation in rooms that sign, fund, and program artists. Dedicated financial pathways that are accessible and tailored to their unique journeys.

The report emphasizes that these elements must work together. Funding without representation is ineffective, and mentorship without financial support is limited in impact.

Industry Response and Next Steps

The findings were presented at Lila’s “Future Unveiled” event at the BPI office in London on September 16, 2025. Industry bodies including UK Music, the BPI, Musicians’ Union, Warner Music Group, Music Managers Forum, Arts Council England, and PRS for Music supported the report. The discussion focused on actionable next steps such as pilot mentorship programs, targeted grants, and recruitment pipelines designed specifically for south Asian creatives.

The Soundcheck underscores a persistent tension: south Asian creatives are ambitious and globally minded, but industry structures remain narrow, limiting opportunities. The report’s call is clear—warm words alone are insufficient. Tangible initiatives, funded pathways, and the placement of champions in decision-making roles are essential for south Asian creatives to achieve sustainable careers and recognition.