Bollywood horror evolves: From haunted havelis to blockbuster spectacle

Highlights:

Bollywood horror has gone mainstream with big stars and family audiences.

Roots trace back to Mahal (1949) and the Ramsay Brothers’ 1970s–80s cult horror films.

Modern hits like Tumbbad, Stree, Munjya, Maa, and Thamma mix folklore, mythology, and humor.

Improved prosthetics and CGI have raised production quality.

Sequels and franchise films (Stree 2, Chhorii 2, The Bhootnii) show studios building connected universes.

Humor combined with scares makes horror more accessible to mass audiences.

Big budgets and top actors signal Bollywood horror’s mainstream success.

Bollywood has undergone a major transformation in how it presents horror. The days of haunted havelis, flickering lamps, and ghostly women in white saris are fading. In their place, the film industry is producing ambitious, visually advanced horror movies that blend mythology, folklore, and modern storytelling.

Today, Bollywood horror isn’t just about ghosts—it’s about emotion, humor, and cultural identity. With films like Tumbbad, Stree, and Munjya, the genre has evolved from niche entertainment into a mainstream phenomenon. Leading actors such as Kajol and Ayushmann Khurrana have brought new credibility to the format, proving that horror can coexist with big-budget production and family audiences.

The Origins of Bollywood Horror

The roots of horror in Bollywood go back to 1949 with Kamal Amrohi’s Mahal, often seen as the first true Hindi horror film. It introduced psychological suspense to Indian cinema. In the 1970s and 80s, the Ramsay Brothers turned horror into a cult category by producing nearly 30 low-budget features. Their formula—ghosts, gore, and forbidden romance—captured audiences in rural and urban India alike.

Their approach was direct. “Blood and sex pulled crowds,” recalled Deepak Ramsay, summing up the era’s appeal. But as the audience matured, Bollywood needed new stories and improved technology to sustain interest. “There are new stories, fresh talent, and all of this is leading to a resurgence. Films that were once niche are turning out to be blockbusters,” Ramsay added.

Why Bollywood Horror Is Thriving Now

Bollywood horror has seen a resurgence due to two main factors—stronger storytelling and technological advancement. Filmmakers have shifted from copying Western horror to exploring Indian mythology and regional legends. Movies such as Tumbbad reinterpreted folklore, while Stree used humor and feminism to reshape ghost stories.

Ram Gopal Varma, a filmmaker known for reinventing the horror genre, explained the psychology behind it: “The moment you get scared, your first reaction after the shock is to laugh.” That combination of fear and laughter has become a hallmark of the modern Bollywood horror experience.

Director Aditya Sarpotdar, whose Munjya was both a commercial and critical success, highlighted the importance of accessibility. “There is a huge audience wanting to watch such movies. When catering to mass audiences, humour becomes key,” he said. His film drew large family audiences, with “children pulling their parents to theatres”—a sign that Bollywood horror had finally crossed into mainstream appeal.

Big Stars and Bigger Budgets in Bollywood Horror

For a long time, horror in Bollywood was viewed as secondary to romance, drama, or action. The genre rarely attracted big stars or large production budgets. That has changed in recent years. Kajol’s Maa (2025) presented her in a myth-inspired role that combined maternal emotion with divine rage, appealing to both critics and audiences.

This Diwali, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna will appear in Thamma, described as “a bloody love story” that blends vampire mythology with Bollywood’s traditional music and dance elements. The presence of top-tier actors shows that Bollywood horror is now seen as a serious cinematic genre.

Deepak Ramsay points out how far production values have come: “From as little as £20,000 to make a horror film, now budgets are closer to £7.2 million.” Improved prosthetics and CGI have given filmmakers new ways to visualize myths and monsters. Industry veterans say the technical quality has “gone to the next level,” allowing Bollywood to compete with international horror standards.

The Mainstream Appeal of Bollywood Horror

Bollywood horror has become a profitable and creative space that blends traditional storytelling with contemporary themes. Sequels such as Stree 2 and Chhorii 2 and lighter titles like The Bhootnii show how studios are building interconnected horror universes similar to those seen in Hollywood.

Still, challenges remain. Some films struggle with tonal balance, swinging between comedy and fear too quickly. Yet, even with occasional flaws, the genre has achieved something remarkable—it has moved out of midnight slots and into prime-time screenings.

Aditya Sarpotdar believes the genre can expand even further: “I would love to see Shah Rukh Khan attempt horror.” His comment reflects a growing optimism that horror will soon become a consistent part of Bollywood’s mainstream output.

The Future of Bollywood Horror

Bollywood horror has transitioned from a low-budget experiment to a key part of India’s entertainment industry. The genre now carries the same weight as romantic comedies or thrillers, appealing to a wide demographic and tapping into the country’s rich cultural mythology.

By merging folklore with modern production technology and relatable humor, Bollywood has reinvented horror for a new generation. The result is a genre that’s not just frightening but also commercially viable and creatively dynamic.

As filmmakers continue to experiment with new ideas, and as stars and studios invest more heavily in the genre, one thing is clear—Bollywood horror is no longer hiding in the shadows. It has stepped into the spotlight, redefining what scares—and entertains—India’s audiences.