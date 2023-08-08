16 C
Braverman accused of targeting 'crooked immigration lawyers' in suspected distraction plan
Braverman accused of targeting ‘crooked immigration lawyers’ in suspected distraction plan

By: Shelbin MS

In the midst of what Downing Street has labelled as “small boats week,” the focus turns to the government’s efforts to combat false immigration claims.

Today, Tuesday (8) marks the spotlight on the “professional enablers taskforce” and though the taskforce has been operational for some time, the Home Office has chosen this moment to draw attention to it, with a press release featuring statements from Suella Braverman, the home secretary, The Guardian reported.

The taskforce is a group established to enhance enforcement actions against lawyers knowingly aiding migrants in making deceptive immigration claims.

Braverman’s call to “root out” crooked immigration lawyers and ensure justice for those following proper procedures has gained substantial attention. The Daily Mail, in particular, has seized upon the topic, following its recent investigation that prompted the closure of three law firms by the Solicitors Regulation Authority.

The investigation exposed instances of lawyers instructing individuals on fabricating stories to potentially secure successful asylum claims.

While the legal community acknowledges the misconduct revealed by the investigation, critics argue that the government’s emphasis on “crooked immigration lawyers” may be part of a broader strategy.

David McNeill, head of public affairs at the Law Society, suggested that the government’s announcement could serve as a distraction from pressing concerns, such as the high number of asylum seekers accommodated in hotels, ongoing challenges in processing claims, and the quality of case work.

McNeill’s perspective was shared by Lord Garnier, a Conservative peer and former solicitor general, who criticised the government’s approach of attacking lawyers for political purposes.

He stressed the importance of upholding the rule of law and focusing on productive matters.

