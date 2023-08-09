24.5 C
UK News

Sadiq Khan advises public to avoid ‘nonsense’ TikTok hype on Oxford Street

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged the public to avoid participating in a TikTok-driven craze on Oxford Street, describing it as “nonsense”. He advised individuals who had viewed the videos on the social media platform to refrain from visiting Oxford Street.

According to media reports, amid speculation surrounding an event advertised on TikTok, the Metropolitan Police is deploying additional officers to the central London, street.

Acknowledging online chatter about potential “crime opportunities” near Oxford Street, the police have instituted a dispersal order from 11 am Tuesday (8) to 10 am Thursday (10).

This order empowers officers to exclude individuals from the area for 48 hours, with non-compliance carrying the risk of arrest.

Khan advised people against being drawn into an area that could become a hub for criminal activity.

He emphasised against getting involved in an area that might have a higher crime rate. However, he assured that this would not be the case due to the diligent efforts of the police in collaboration with the local community, retailers, and citizens who seek a positive experience on Oxford Street.

A spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police said that they are mindful of social media discussions surrounding an event slated for the Oxford Street vicinity later in the day.

Anticipating a significant police presence over the next 24 hours, the Metropolitan Police stated that those engaging in criminal behaviour should expect robust action.

